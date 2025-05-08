^

Korean Wave

Blackpink's Lisa makes Met Gala debut; Jisoo sole member absent from 2025 edition

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 8, 2025 | 8:51am
Blackpink's Lisa makes Met Gala debut; Jisoo sole member absent from 2025 edition
Blackpink members Rose, Lisa, and Jennie at the 2025 Met Gala
Tiffany, Lisa, and Chanel via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Lalisa Manoban, better known as Lisa, made her Met Gala debut, joining her fellow Blackpink members Jennie and Rosé who have also hit the red carpet of fashion's biggest night.

Lisa turned heads on the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps for wearing a sparkling and sheer black blazer, bodysuit, and hosiery from Louis Vuitton, complemented by a purse from the band and a dangling pearl-and-chain belt.

A closer look at Lisa's outfit shows embroidered miniature portraits by celebrated artist Henry Taylor, leading to initial backlash from some individuals thinking Lisa had stitched on the face of civil rights leader Rosa Parks.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

The latter would have been a major concern as the theme of this year's Met Gala is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," which takes inspiration from Black dandyism.

Jennie returned to the Met Gala for a third consecutive year, wearing Chanel again, having worn Alaïa last year.

The singer wore an off-shoulder black satin jumpsuit with bejeweled buttons, a white silk camellia, and pearls, paired with a black satin overskirt lined with white taffeta.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

Completing Jennie's look were pumps and a ring from the brand and a two-tone hat. The entire look took 330 hours to make.

Rosé also made a comeback to the Met Gala, her first appearance in four years, going for a plunging black tuxedo with an oversized shawl train from Yves Saint Laurent.

She complemented it with red heeled sandals and jewelry from Tiffany: a matching sapphire and diamond ring, and a necklace with a cushion-cut sapphire over 14 carats, over 11 carats worth of round sapphires, and over 13 total carats of diamonds.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ROSE? (@roses_are_rosie)

The necklace in particular caught the eyes of fans as people pointed out it resembled the Heart of the Ocean from the 1997 film "Titanic."

Rosé and 2NE1 member CL made history in 2021 as the first female K-pop stars to attend the Met Gala.

The only Blackpink member missing from this year's edition was Jisoo, who just wrapped up shooting for her upcoming series "Boyfriend on Demand," portions of which were shot in the Philippines.

The K-pop girl group will reunite soon as they are set to embark on another world tour starting July.

RELATED: Met Gala: Diana Ross returns after 22 years in 18-foot train

