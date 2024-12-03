Park Min Jae passes away at 32 from cardiac arrest

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Park Min-jae passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest while traveling. He was 32 years old.

Reports picked up that Min-jae suffered a cardiac arrest while going around China last November 29.

The actor's younger brother announced in an Instagram post the death of Min-jae, confirmed further by the actor's agency Big Title in a statement.

"Min-jae, a talented actor who loved acting and always gave his best, has passed away. We deeply appreciate the love and support he received," the statement read.

"Although we can no longer watch his performances, we will proudly remember him as a valued actor of Big Title. May he rest in peace."

Min-jae is best known for starring in "Little Women," "IDOL: The Coup," "Numbers," and his final outing, "Snap and Spark."

