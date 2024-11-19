WATCH: 2NE1’s Dara, Minzy dance BINI’s ‘Pantropiko’ at Manila 2024 reunion concert

MANILA, Philippines — November 16 was the first day of two major concerts in Manila: 2NE1’s “Welcome Back” reunion concert in Mall of Asia Arena, and BINI’s “BINIverse” in Araneta Coliseum.

For Black Jacks or 2NE1 fans who were at the “Welcome Back” concert, they also got a taste of "BINIverse" as 2NE1 lead dancers Sandara “Dara” Park and Minzy made a dance cover of the chorus of BINI’s hit song “Pantropiko.”

According to Dara and Minzy, they just learned and practiced the “Pantropiko” moves hours before their “Welcome Back” concert.

2NE1 leader CL liked Dara and Minzy’s dance cover so much, that she invited another 2NE1 member, Park Bom, to also do the dance cover for the group’s Day 2 concert the next day. Bom seemingly was not up to the challenge, as she pushed CL following the joke. During the concert, CL was seen hugging Bom, who was trying to keep up with the three’s energy.

Bom was unable to finish their concert’s Day 2 due to health issues. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos

