LIST: 61st Baeksang Arts Awards nominees

South Korean pop star and actress IU and actor Park Bo-gum topbill the slice-of-life and romantic generational K-drama 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' on Netflix.

MANILA, Philippines — The nominees for the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards have been announced.

The nominees were chosen among films and TV shows that aired or were released between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025.

The awards night is scheduled on May 5 live via JTBC.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

TV/Drama

Best Drama

tvN “Lovely Runner”

JTBC “The Tale of Lady Ok”

MBC “Doubt”

Netflix “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call”

Netflix “When Life Gives You Tangerines”

Best Variety Show

tvN “Iron Girls”

Mnet “Stage Fighter”

Choo Sung Hoon “Ajossi’s Life” (literal title)

DdeunDdeun “Punghyanggo”

Netflix “Culinary Class Wars”

Best Educational Show

EBS “Docuprime-Where Is My Final Home” (literal title)

Wavve “Just Family”

Wonju MBC “Saddle the Wind with You 2”

SBS “Special-Hakjeon” (literal title)

TVING “Shaman: Whispers from the dead”

Best Director

Kim Won Seok (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”)

Kim Hee Won (“Light Shop”)

Song Yeon Hwa (“Doubt”)

Lee Do Yoon (“The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call”)

Jung Ji In (“Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born”)

Best Screenplay

Kim Jung Min (“Family Matters”)

Park Ji Sook (“The Tale of Lady Ok”)

Lee Si Eun (“Lovely Runner”)

Im Sang Choon (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”)

Choi Yu Na (“Good Partner”)

Best Technical Direction

Lee Young Joo (“Culinary Class Wars” – art)

Lee Jin Suk, Lee Deok Hoon (“Doubt” – camera)

Jang Yeong Gyu (“Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born” – music)

Jo Dong Hyuk (“Study Group” – stunt coordination)

Hong Jung Ho, Lee Seung Je, Kim Dae Joon, Kim Jung Min (“Hellbound 2” – VFX)

Best Actor

Park Bo Gum (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”)

Byeon Woo Seok (“Lovely Runner”)

Lee Jun Hyuk (“Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard”)

Ju Ji Hoon (“The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call”)

Han Suk Kyu (“Doubt”)

Best Actress

Go Min Si (“The Frog”)

Kim Tae Ri (“Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born”)

Kim Hye Yoon (“Lovely Runner”)

IU (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”)

Jang Nara (“Good Partner”)

Best Supporting Actor

Kim Jun Han (“Good Partner”)

Roh Jae Won (“Squid Game 2”)

Yoon Kyung Ho (“The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call”)

Choi Dae Hoon (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”)

Hyeon Bong Sik (“Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard”)

Best Supporting Actress

Kim Guk Hee (“Family Matters”)

Kim Jae Hwa (“The Tale of Lady Ok”)

Yeom Hye Ran (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”)

Oh Kyung Hwa (“Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born”)

Jung Eun Chae (“Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born”)

Best New Actor

Kim Jung Jin (“Doubt”)

Song Geon Hee (“Lovely Runner”)

Cha Woo Min (“Study Group”)

Choo Young Woo (“The Tale of Lady Ok”)

Heo Nam Jun (“Your Honor”)

Best New Actress

Kim Tae Yeon (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”)

Roh Jeong Eui (“The Witch”)

Jo Yoon Soo (“The Tyrant”)

Chae Won Bin (“Doubt”)

Ha Young (“The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call”)

Best Male Entertainer

Kim Won Hoon

Dex

Sung Si Kyung

Shin Dong Yup

Yoo Jae Suk

Best Female Entertainer

Lee Soo Ji

Jang Do Yeon

Ji Ye Eun

Haewon

Hong Jin Kyung



Film

Best Film

“Love in the Big City”

“Revolver”

“House of the Seasons”

“Uprising”

“Harbin”

Best Director

Park Yi Woong (“The Land of Morning Calm”)

Oh Seung Wook (“Revolver”)

Woo Min Ho (“Harbin”)

Lee Eon Hee (“Love in the Big City”)

Lee Jong Pil (“Escape”)

Best New Director

Kim Se Hwee (“Following”)

Nam Dong Hyeop (“Handsome Guys”)

Oh Jung Min (“House of the Seasons”)

Lee Mi Rang (“Concerning My Daughter”)

Jung Ji Hye (“Jeong-Sun”)

Best Actor

Yoon Joo Sang (“The Land of Morning Calm”)

Lee Byung Hun (“The Match”)

Lee Hee Joon (“Handsome Guys”)

Jo Jung Suk (“Pilot”)

Hyun Bin (“Harbin”)

Best Actress

Kim Go Eun (“Love in the Big City”)

Kim Geum Soon (“Jeong-Sun”)

Song Hye Kyo (“Dark Nuns”)

Jeon Do Yeon (“Revolver”)

Cho Yeo Jeong (“Hidden Face”)

Best Supporting Actor

Koo Kyo Hwan (“Escape”)

Park Jung Min (“Uprising”)

Yoo Jae Myung (“Land of Happiness”)

Jung Hae In (“I, the Executioner”)

Jo Woo Jin (“Harbin”)

Best Supporting Actress

Gong Seung Yeon (“Handsome Guys”)

Claudia Kim (“A Normal Family”)

Lim Ji Yeon (“Revolver”)

Jeon Yeo Been (“Dark Nuns”)

Han Sun Hwa (“Pilot”)

Best New Actor

Kang Seung Ho (“House of the Seasons”)

Noh Sang Hyun (“Love in the Big City”)

Moon Woo Jin (“Dark Nuns”)

Jang Sung Bum (“Work To Do”)

Jung Sung Il (“Uprising”)

Best New Actress

Roh Yoon Seo (“Hear Me: Our Summer”)

Park Ji Hyun (“Hidden Face”)

Lee Myung Ha (“Mimang”)

Hyeri (“Victory”)

Ha Seo Yoon (“Streaming”)

Best Scenario

Kim Hyung Joo, Yoon Jong Bin (“The Match”)

Park Yi Woong (“The Land of Morning Calm”)

Shin Chul, Park Chan Wook (“Uprising”)

Oh Seung Wook, Joo Byul (“Revolver”)

Oh Jung Min (“House of the Seasons”)

Best Technical Direction

Park Byung Joo (“Wonderland” – VFX)

Yoo Sang Seop, Jang Han Seung (“I, the Executioner” – action)

Lee Seo Jin (“Pilot” – makeup)

Jo Young Wook (“Uprising” – music)

Hong Kyung Pyo (“Harbin” – camera)

Gucci Impact Award

“Blesser”

“Love in the Big City”

“The Voices of The Silenced”

“The Land of Morning Calm”

“Jeong-Sun”

