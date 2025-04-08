^

Korean Wave

LIST: 61st Baeksang Arts Awards nominees

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 8, 2025 | 9:50am
LIST: 61st Baeksang Arts Awards nominees
South Korean pop star and actress IU and actor Park Bo-gum topbill the slice-of-life and romantic generational K-drama 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' on Netflix.
Photo from IU's social media

MANILA, Philippines — The nominees for the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards have been announced. 

The nominees were chosen among films and TV shows that aired or were released between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025.

The awards night is scheduled on May 5 live via JTBC.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

TV/Drama

Best Drama

tvN “Lovely Runner”
JTBC “The Tale of Lady Ok”
MBC “Doubt”
Netflix “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call”
Netflix “When Life Gives You Tangerines”

Best Variety Show

tvN “Iron Girls”
Mnet “Stage Fighter”
Choo Sung Hoon “Ajossi’s Life” (literal title)
DdeunDdeun “Punghyanggo”
Netflix “Culinary Class Wars”

Best Educational Show

EBS “Docuprime-Where Is My Final Home” (literal title)
Wavve “Just Family”
Wonju MBC “Saddle the Wind with You 2”
SBS “Special-Hakjeon” (literal title)
TVING “Shaman: Whispers from the dead”

Best Director

Kim Won Seok (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”)
Kim Hee Won (“Light Shop”)
Song Yeon Hwa (“Doubt”)
Lee Do Yoon (“The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call”)
Jung Ji In (“Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born”)

Best Screenplay 

Kim Jung Min (“Family Matters”)
Park Ji Sook (“The Tale of Lady Ok”)
Lee Si Eun (“Lovely Runner”)
Im Sang Choon (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”)
Choi Yu Na (“Good Partner”)

Best Technical Direction 

Lee Young Joo (“Culinary Class Wars” – art)
Lee Jin Suk, Lee Deok Hoon (“Doubt” – camera)
Jang Yeong Gyu (“Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born” – music)
Jo Dong Hyuk (“Study Group” – stunt coordination)
Hong Jung Ho, Lee Seung Je, Kim Dae Joon, Kim Jung Min (“Hellbound 2” – VFX)

Best Actor 

Park Bo Gum (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”)
Byeon Woo Seok (“Lovely Runner”)
Lee Jun Hyuk (“Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard”)
Ju Ji Hoon (“The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call”)
Han Suk Kyu (“Doubt”)

Best Actress

Go Min Si (“The Frog”)
Kim Tae Ri (“Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born”)
Kim Hye Yoon (“Lovely Runner”)
IU (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”)
Jang Nara (“Good Partner”)

Best Supporting Actor 

Kim Jun Han (“Good Partner”)
Roh Jae Won (“Squid Game 2”)
Yoon Kyung Ho (“The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call”)
Choi Dae Hoon (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”)
Hyeon Bong Sik (“Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard”)

Best Supporting Actress 

Kim Guk Hee (“Family Matters”)
Kim Jae Hwa (“The Tale of Lady Ok”)
Yeom Hye Ran (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”)
Oh Kyung Hwa (“Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born”)
Jung Eun Chae (“Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born”)

Best New Actor 

Kim Jung Jin (“Doubt”)
Song Geon Hee (“Lovely Runner”)
Cha Woo Min (“Study Group”)
Choo Young Woo (“The Tale of Lady Ok”)
Heo Nam Jun (“Your Honor”)

Best New Actress 

Kim Tae Yeon (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”)
Roh Jeong Eui (“The Witch”)
Jo Yoon Soo (“The Tyrant”)
Chae Won Bin (“Doubt”)
Ha Young (“The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call”)

Best Male Entertainer

Kim Won Hoon
Dex
Sung Si Kyung
Shin Dong Yup
Yoo Jae Suk

Best Female Entertainer

Lee Soo Ji
Jang Do Yeon
Ji Ye Eun
Haewon
Hong Jin Kyung
 

Film

Best Film

“Love in the Big City”
“Revolver”
“House of the Seasons”
“Uprising”
“Harbin”

Best Director 

Park Yi Woong (“The Land of Morning Calm”)
Oh Seung Wook (“Revolver”)
Woo Min Ho (“Harbin”)
Lee Eon Hee (“Love in the Big City”)
Lee Jong Pil (“Escape”)

Best New Director

Kim Se Hwee (“Following”)
Nam Dong Hyeop (“Handsome Guys”)
Oh Jung Min (“House of the Seasons”)
Lee Mi Rang (“Concerning My Daughter”)
Jung Ji Hye (“Jeong-Sun”)

Best Actor

Yoon Joo Sang (“The Land of Morning Calm”)
Lee Byung Hun (“The Match”)
Lee Hee Joon (“Handsome Guys”)
Jo Jung Suk (“Pilot”)
Hyun Bin (“Harbin”)

Best Actress 

Kim Go Eun (“Love in the Big City”)
Kim Geum Soon (“Jeong-Sun”)
Song Hye Kyo (“Dark Nuns”)
Jeon Do Yeon (“Revolver”)
Cho Yeo Jeong (“Hidden Face”)

Best Supporting Actor

Koo Kyo Hwan (“Escape”)
Park Jung Min (“Uprising”)
Yoo Jae Myung (“Land of Happiness”)
Jung Hae In (“I, the Executioner”)
Jo Woo Jin (“Harbin”)

Best Supporting Actress

Gong Seung Yeon (“Handsome Guys”)
Claudia Kim (“A Normal Family”)
Lim Ji Yeon (“Revolver”)
Jeon Yeo Been (“Dark Nuns”)
Han Sun Hwa (“Pilot”)

Best New Actor

Kang Seung Ho (“House of the Seasons”)
Noh Sang Hyun (“Love in the Big City”)
Moon Woo Jin (“Dark Nuns”)
Jang Sung Bum (“Work To Do”)
Jung Sung Il (“Uprising”)

Best New Actress

Roh Yoon Seo (“Hear Me: Our Summer”)
Park Ji Hyun (“Hidden Face”)
Lee Myung Ha (“Mimang”)
Hyeri (“Victory”)
Ha Seo Yoon (“Streaming”)

Best Scenario 

Kim Hyung Joo, Yoon Jong Bin (“The Match”)
Park Yi Woong (“The Land of Morning Calm”)
Shin Chul, Park Chan Wook (“Uprising”)
Oh Seung Wook, Joo Byul (“Revolver”)
Oh Jung Min (“House of the Seasons”)

Best Technical Direction

Park Byung Joo (“Wonderland” – VFX)
Yoo Sang Seop, Jang Han Seung (“I, the Executioner” – action)
Lee Seo Jin (“Pilot” – makeup)
Jo Young Wook (“Uprising” – music)
Hong Kyung Pyo (“Harbin” – camera)

Gucci Impact Award

“Blesser”
“Love in the Big City”
“The Voices of The Silenced”
“The Land of Morning Calm”
“Jeong-Sun”

RELATEDWhat ‘sealed the deal’ for IU, Park Bo-gum to do ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’

BAEKSANG AWARDS
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Kim Soo Hyun denies dating Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor; suing YouTubers for 12 billion Won
7 days ago

Kim Soo Hyun denies dating Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor; suing YouTubers for 12 billion Won

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun denied that he dated Kim Sae-ron in her teenage years.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Late Sulli&rsquo;s family seeks clarification from Kim Soo Hyun on 'nude scene' in 2017 film&nbsp;
8 days ago

Late Sulli’s family seeks clarification from Kim Soo Hyun on 'nude scene' in 2017 film 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 days ago
The brother of the late Korean singer-actress Sulli has requested clarification from embattled actor Kim Soo-hyun, specifically...
Korean Wave
fbtw
IU remembers co-star Kang Myung Joo as 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' tops new survey
11 days ago

IU remembers co-star Kang Myung Joo as 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' tops new survey

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
Korean actress-singer IU honored her "When Life Gives You Tangerines" co-star Kang Myung-joo, who passed away before...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Kim Sae Ron's alleged husband reportedly denies assault; Kim Soo Hyun files more charges for 'blackmail'
11 days ago

Kim Sae Ron's alleged husband reportedly denies assault; Kim Soo Hyun files more charges for 'blackmail'

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 days ago
Kim Sae Ron's alleged husband clarified some issues involving him and the late Korean actress. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Song Joong Ki making Philippine debut this May
13 days ago

Song Joong Ki making Philippine debut this May

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
Korean actor Song Joong-ki is visiting the Philippines for the first time in May.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Forbidden K-pop to center stage: North Koreans to debut as idols
March 23, 2025 - 1:40pm

Forbidden K-pop to center stage: North Koreans to debut as idols

By Hieun Shin | March 23, 2025 - 1:40pm
Two young North Koreans are set to debut with new K-pop band called 1Verse — the first time that performers originally...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with