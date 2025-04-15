â€˜Sheâ€™s involved in heinous crimes': Solon hits Garma's asylum bid

^

‘She’s involved in heinous crimes': Solon hits Garma's asylum bid

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
April 15, 2025 | 12:02pm
'She's involved in heinous crimes': Solon hits Garma's asylum bid
Former PCSO general manager attends congressional public hearing on extrajudicial killings on Sept. 27, 2024.
House of Representatives / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Retired Police Colonel Royina Garma is seeking asylum in the United States, but a House lawmaker says she faces no political persecution in the Philippines.

Rep. Johnny Pimentel (Surigao del Sur, 2nd District) said on Tuesday, April 15, that Garma is “involved in heinous crimes” and therefore does not qualify as a victim of political persecution.

“She has not been politically persecuted here, but rather she's being investigated in her participation in the extrajudicial killings during the past administration,” he said at an interview with ANC Headstart.

Asked how Garma’s asylum bid differs from that of former Iloilo City Mayor Jed Mabilog, he said Mabilog was accused of being a “major drug protector” without evidence, whereas several witnesses have testified against Garma.

Mabilog sought asylum in the United States for seven years after Duterte publicly named him on live television as being involved in the illegal drug trade in 2016.

Garma's cases. Garma was not only implicated in former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war campaign; she also admitted during a House Quad Committee hearing that Duterte tapped her to help set up the reward system for drug war killings.

She has been the subject of legislative investigations over her alleged involvement in the 2016 murder of three Chinese nationals in the Davao Prison and the killing of retired Police General Wesley Barayuga in 2020.

In both cases, Pimentel noted that not only fellow police officers but also the former prison warden testified at the House probe, accusing Garma of ordering the killings — allegations she has since denied.

RELATED: Witness: Ex-PCSO, Napolcom execs allegedly ordered Barayuga's assassination

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the PNP-CIDG have also filed murder and frustrated murder complaints before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against Garma over the killing of Barayuga.

Similar to Garma is Leonardo. Also named in the complaint is former National Police Commissioner Edilberto Leonardo, whom two former policemen identified as their point of contact in planning the slay. 

The House probe also revealed claims that Leonardo was the one who implemented the drug war’s reward system — known as the “Davao Model” — nationwide, based on Garma’s sworn statements. While Leonardo denied the allegation, he confirmed its existence.

RELATED: 'Davao Model' exposed: Ex-PNP officer Leonardo validates drug war reward system

Garma's past positions. Garma served for years as a police officer in Davao City, where she once headed the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG).

She became Cebu City’s police chief in 2018, and the following year, Duterte appointed her as general manager of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). Barayuga was the board secretary during her stint at the state-run lottery agency.  

“I believe the United States will thoroughly investigate the situation and if they find out that she is not politically persecuted and rather she is involved in a murder case, I believe they will have second thoughts on granting her asylum,” Pimentel said.  

RELATED: Ex-PCSO chief Garma applying for US asylum, says counsel

