Girls' Generation's Kim Taeyeon concludes Manila stop, marks 10th anniversary as solo artist

MANILA, Philippines — It is no surprise that Kim Taeyeon was adored by her Philippine fans.

She not only possesses a sweet, charming, and talented personality, but she also ensured that her thousands of fans had a wonderful time at the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena as she concluded her Manila stop, celebrating a decade since her solo debut on March 29.

The festive atmosphere began around the perimeter of SM MOA Arena when a roving Taeyeon- wrapped bus traveled around the MOA Complex. Her fans fully funded this fan-initiated project to celebrate her return to the Philippine concert stage.



Even on the giant Light-Emitting Diode (LED) media mesh of the world-class venue, her supporters displayed a heartfelt tribute video on concert day, commemorating her decade in the industry.

At the start of her highly anticipated concert, her stage setup stood out — she was elevated as a large white cloth dramatically dropped onto the arena, accompanied by an astounding laser light display. Her extended stage brought her closer to her fans during every performance. Each seat was adorned with a pink cloth, a butterfly on a stick, and an egg-shaped hand banner, each serving a unique purpose in different segments of the show.

During her rendition of "Hot Mess," fire flames erupted, while bubbles filled the stage during her brief rendition of "Why." A dedicated giant banner that read, "Even in your TENSE (10th) year, we are still the same," was revealed, followed by thousands of gold, scented white, pink, and red confetti filling the venue.

The Tense Tour was a journey of self-discovery— not an end, but a new beginning. Cementing her place as an icon in the K-pop industry, Taeyeon showcased her vocal prowess and fascinating stage presence throughout the show, winning the hearts of multiple generations.

In a night that will be remembered for a lifetime, she delivered incredible performances of her hit songs, including "Letter To Myself," "INVU, “To.X," "Weekend," "Disaster," "Blur," and "U R," all of which were lauded by her fans.

RELATED: Sam Smith taps Girl's Generation's Taeyeon for new 'I'm Not The Only One' version