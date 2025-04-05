^

Korean Wave

Girls' Generation's Kim Taeyeon concludes Manila stop, marks 10th anniversary as solo artist

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 5, 2025 | 11:00am
Girls' Generation's Kim Taeyeon concludes Manila stop, marks 10th anniversary as solo artist
Taeyeon
Pulp via SM/Released

MANILA, Philippines — It is no surprise that Kim Taeyeon was adored by her Philippine fans. 

She not only possesses a sweet, charming, and talented personality, but she also ensured that her thousands of fans had a wonderful time at the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena as she concluded her Manila stop, celebrating a decade since her solo debut on March 29.

The festive atmosphere began around the perimeter of SM MOA Arena when a roving Taeyeon- wrapped bus traveled around the MOA Complex. Her fans fully funded this fan-initiated project to celebrate her return to the Philippine concert stage.
 
Even on the giant Light-Emitting Diode (LED) media mesh of the world-class venue, her supporters displayed a heartfelt tribute video on concert day, commemorating her decade in the industry.

At the start of her highly anticipated concert, her stage setup stood out — she was elevated as a large white cloth dramatically dropped onto the arena, accompanied by an astounding laser light display. Her extended stage brought her closer to her fans during every performance. Each seat was adorned with a pink cloth, a butterfly on a stick, and an egg-shaped hand banner, each serving a unique purpose in different segments of the show. 

@moa.arena Everyone was in awe ???? of #Taeyeon, from her impressive vocal range and moves to the pink clothes, hand banners, bubbles, and confetti! Watch some highlights we picked just #foryou! ???? #TAEYEON_TheTENSE_in_MANILA #TaeyeonAtMOAArena #ChangingTheGameElevatingEntertainment ? original sound - SM Mall of Asia Arena

During her rendition of "Hot Mess," fire flames erupted, while bubbles filled the stage during her brief rendition of "Why." A dedicated giant banner that read, "Even in your TENSE (10th) year, we are still the same," was revealed, followed by thousands of gold, scented white, pink, and red confetti filling the venue.

The Tense Tour was a journey of self-discovery— not an end, but a new beginning. Cementing her place as an icon in the K-pop industry, Taeyeon showcased her vocal prowess and fascinating stage presence throughout the show, winning the hearts of multiple generations.

In a night that will be remembered for a lifetime, she delivered incredible performances of her hit songs, including "Letter To Myself," "INVU, “To.X," "Weekend," "Disaster," "Blur," and "U R," all of which were lauded by her fans.

RELATEDSam Smith taps Girl's Generation's Taeyeon for new 'I'm Not The Only One' version

K-POP
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Late Sulli&rsquo;s family seeks clarification from Kim Soo Hyun on 'nude scene' in 2017 film&nbsp;
5 days ago

Late Sulli’s family seeks clarification from Kim Soo Hyun on 'nude scene' in 2017 film 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
The brother of the late Korean singer-actress Sulli has requested clarification from embattled actor Kim Soo-hyun, specifically...
Korean Wave
fbtw
IU remembers co-star Kang Myung Joo as 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' tops new survey
8 days ago

IU remembers co-star Kang Myung Joo as 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' tops new survey

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Korean actress-singer IU honored her "When Life Gives You Tangerines" co-star Kang Myung-joo, who passed away before...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Kim Sae Ron's alleged husband reportedly denies assault; Kim Soo Hyun files more charges for 'blackmail'
9 days ago

Kim Sae Ron's alleged husband reportedly denies assault; Kim Soo Hyun files more charges for 'blackmail'

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
Kim Sae Ron's alleged husband clarified some issues involving him and the late Korean actress. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Song Joong Ki making Philippine debut this May
10 days ago

Song Joong Ki making Philippine debut this May

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
Korean actor Song Joong-ki is visiting the Philippines for the first time in May.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Forbidden K-pop to center stage: North Koreans to debut as idols
12 days ago

Forbidden K-pop to center stage: North Koreans to debut as idols

By Hieun Shin | 12 days ago
Two young North Koreans are set to debut with new K-pop band called 1Verse — the first time that performers originally...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Kim Soo Hyun's agency files complaints vs HoverLab operator, Kim Sae Ron's family
13 days ago

Kim Soo Hyun's agency files complaints vs HoverLab operator, Kim Sae Ron's family

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
The agency of embattled Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun filed criminal complaints against the operator of the HoverLab YouTube channel...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with