^

Korean Wave

Korean star Kim Jisoo is 1st non-Filipino ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ houseguest

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 9, 2025 | 1:49pm
Korean star Kim Jisoo is 1st non-Filipino â€˜Pinoy Big Brotherâ€™ houseguest
Korean star Kim Jisoo is the latest houseguest to enter 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition' as aired on the April 8, 2025 episode of the show.
'Pinoy Big Brother,' screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Another week, another popular name entered the famous TV house, this time, as its first non-Filipino houseguest, with Korean star Kim Jisoo joining this season’s housemates. 

The Korean star was unmasked at last night’s episode of the reality show. 

Host Bianca Gonzalez welcomed the star as the house’s first non-Filipino houseguest. Jisoo was cloaked with the usual golden robe before his reveal. 

Bianca asked him if he knows certain Filipino words, and the Korean star obliged. 

"Ako po (si) Kim Jisoo. Mabuhay. Oh, guwapo," he said. 

Jisoo has appeared in several GMA-7 shows since last year, including “Abot Kamay na Pangarap” and “Black Rider.” He also did the special “My Crown Prince” for the weekly fantasy series “Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko,” opposite Barbie Forteza. 

Jisoo signed a contract with GMA-7’s Sparkle in 2024. 

Prior to pursuing acting in the Philippines, Jisoo appeared in several popular Korean dramas, such as “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo” and “Strong Girl Bong-Soon.” 

RELATED: Kim Jisoo addresses past issues

KIM JISOO

KOREAN STARS

PBB

PINOY BIG BROTHER
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Kim Soo Hyun denies dating Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor; suing YouTubers for 12 billion Won
8 days ago

Kim Soo Hyun denies dating Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor; suing YouTubers for 12 billion Won

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun denied that he dated Kim Sae-ron in her teenage years.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Late Sulli&rsquo;s family seeks clarification from Kim Soo Hyun on 'nude scene' in 2017 film&nbsp;
10 days ago

Late Sulli’s family seeks clarification from Kim Soo Hyun on 'nude scene' in 2017 film 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 10 days ago
The brother of the late Korean singer-actress Sulli has requested clarification from embattled actor Kim Soo-hyun, specifically...
Korean Wave
fbtw
IU remembers co-star Kang Myung Joo as 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' tops new survey
13 days ago

IU remembers co-star Kang Myung Joo as 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' tops new survey

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
Korean actress-singer IU honored her "When Life Gives You Tangerines" co-star Kang Myung-joo, who passed away before...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Kim Sae Ron's alleged husband reportedly denies assault; Kim Soo Hyun files more charges for 'blackmail'
13 days ago

Kim Sae Ron's alleged husband reportedly denies assault; Kim Soo Hyun files more charges for 'blackmail'

By Jan Milo Severo | 13 days ago
Kim Sae Ron's alleged husband clarified some issues involving him and the late Korean actress. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Song Joong Ki making Philippine debut this May
14 days ago

Song Joong Ki making Philippine debut this May

By Kristofer Purnell | 14 days ago
Korean actor Song Joong-ki is visiting the Philippines for the first time in May.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with