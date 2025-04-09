Korean star Kim Jisoo is 1st non-Filipino â€˜Pinoy Big Brotherâ€™ houseguest

Korean star Kim Jisoo is 1st non-Filipino ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ houseguest

Korean star Kim Jisoo is the latest houseguest to enter 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition' as aired on the April 8, 2025 episode of the show.

MANILA, Philippines — Another week, another popular name entered the famous TV house, this time, as its first non-Filipino houseguest, with Korean star Kim Jisoo joining this season’s housemates.

The Korean star was unmasked at last night’s episode of the reality show.

Host Bianca Gonzalez welcomed the star as the house’s first non-Filipino houseguest. Jisoo was cloaked with the usual golden robe before his reveal.

Bianca asked him if he knows certain Filipino words, and the Korean star obliged.

"Ako po (si) Kim Jisoo. Mabuhay. Oh, guwapo," he said.

Jisoo has appeared in several GMA-7 shows since last year, including “Abot Kamay na Pangarap” and “Black Rider.” He also did the special “My Crown Prince” for the weekly fantasy series “Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko,” opposite Barbie Forteza.

Jisoo signed a contract with GMA-7’s Sparkle in 2024.

Prior to pursuing acting in the Philippines, Jisoo appeared in several popular Korean dramas, such as “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo” and “Strong Girl Bong-Soon.”

RELATED: Kim Jisoo addresses past issues