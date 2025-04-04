G-Dragon Philippine concert 2025 ticket prices announced

MANILA, Philippines — Concert producer Applewood Philippines released the ticket details of the upcoming "G-Dragon 2025 World Tour [Übermensch]."

The legendary K-pop icon is set to perform in Philippine Arena on May 17.

Available at SM Tickets, ticket prices are at P19,000, P17,000, P13,500, P12,000, P10,500 and P8,500.

G-Dragon Official Membership pre-sale will start from April 8 at 12 p.m. until 11:59 p.m., while the general sales will start from April 9 at 12 p.m.

Kicking off with two sold-out shows at Goyang Stadium, the tour will bring G-Dragon’s unparalleled artistry and groundbreaking performances to audiences worldwide.

The first phase of the tour includes eight major cities across Asia, beginning with two nights at the iconic Tokyo Dome. Additional tour dates and locations will be revealed in the coming months, with more global stops expected.

A pioneering member of Bigbang, G-Dragon has long been a driving force in the global K-Pop industry, celebrated for his boundary-pushing music and trendsetting influence in fashion. After a seven-year hiatus from solo projects, he made a monumental comeback in 2024 with the release of his single “Power.” The track quickly soared up the charts, earning widespread acclaim.

Building on this momentum, G-Dragon unveiled his highly anticipated third studio album, “Übermensch,” last February 25 – his first full-length solo project in over 11 years.

The album, particularly featuring the tracks “Too Bad” and “Drama,” has been met with overwhelming praise from both fans and critics. The album marks a bold new chapter in G-Dragon’s career, solidifying his legacy as an artist who continues to evolve and push creative boundaries.

