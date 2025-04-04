^

Korean Wave

G-Dragon Philippine concert 2025 ticket prices announced

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 4, 2025 | 11:33am
G-Dragon Philippine concert 2025 ticket prices announced
K-pop star and BigBang member G-Dragon
G-Dragon via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Concert producer Applewood Philippines released the ticket details of the upcoming "G-Dragon 2025 World Tour [Übermensch]."

The legendary K-pop icon is set to perform in Philippine Arena on May 17. 

Available at SM Tickets, ticket prices are at P19,000, P17,000, P13,500, P12,000, P10,500 and P8,500. 

G-Dragon Official Membership pre-sale will start from April 8 at 12 p.m. until 11:59 p.m., while the general sales will start from April 9 at 12 p.m. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by G-DRAGON (@xxxibgdrgn)

Kicking off with two sold-out shows at Goyang Stadium, the tour will bring G-Dragon’s unparalleled artistry and groundbreaking performances to audiences worldwide. 

The first phase of the tour includes eight major cities across Asia, beginning with two nights at the iconic Tokyo Dome. Additional tour dates and locations will be revealed in the coming months, with more global stops expected. 

A pioneering member of Bigbang, G-Dragon has long been a driving force in the global K-Pop industry, celebrated for his boundary-pushing music and trendsetting influence in fashion. After a seven-year hiatus from solo projects, he made a monumental comeback in 2024 with the release of his single “Power.” The track quickly soared up the charts, earning widespread acclaim. 

Building on this momentum, G-Dragon unveiled his highly anticipated third studio album, “Übermensch,” last February 25 – his first full-length solo project in over 11 years. 

The album, particularly featuring the tracks “Too Bad” and “Drama,” has been met with overwhelming praise from both fans and critics. The album marks a bold new chapter in G-Dragon’s career, solidifying his legacy as an artist who continues to evolve and push creative boundaries.

RELATEDG-Dragon returns to global stage, set to perform in Philippine Arena

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

G-DRAGON
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Kim Sae Ron's alleged husband reportedly denies assault; Kim Soo Hyun files more charges for 'blackmail'
8 days ago

Kim Sae Ron's alleged husband reportedly denies assault; Kim Soo Hyun files more charges for 'blackmail'

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
Kim Sae Ron's alleged husband clarified some issues involving him and the late Korean actress. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Song Joong Ki making Philippine debut this May
9 days ago

Song Joong Ki making Philippine debut this May

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
Korean actor Song Joong-ki is visiting the Philippines for the first time in May.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Forbidden K-pop to center stage: North Koreans to debut as idols
12 days ago

Forbidden K-pop to center stage: North Koreans to debut as idols

By Hieun Shin | 12 days ago
Two young North Koreans are set to debut with new K-pop band called 1Verse — the first time that performers originally...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Kim Soo Hyun's agency files complaints vs HoverLab operator, Kim Sae Ron's family
13 days ago

Kim Soo Hyun's agency files complaints vs HoverLab operator, Kim Sae Ron's family

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
The agency of embattled Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun filed criminal complaints against the operator of the HoverLab YouTube channel...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Court rules against NewJeans in contract dispute
13 days ago

Court rules against NewJeans in contract dispute

By Agence France-Presse | 13 days ago
The court sided with ADOR, issuing a ruling that NewJeans — now branding themselves as NJZ — must not pursue...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with