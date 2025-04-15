^

Headlines

NBI files raps vs Lambino, Cardema over false info on Duterte arrest

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 15, 2025 | 6:27pm
NBI files raps vs Lambino, Cardema over false info on Duterte arrest
National Bureau of Investigation
PNA / File photo

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has filed complaints against senatorial aspirant Raul Lambino and former Duterte Youth party-list Rep. Ronald Cardema over the alleged spread of false information about the supposed arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

NBI officials filed the complaints before the Department of Justice on Tuesday, April 15. Lambino and Cardema are facing complaints for violation of Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code, which penalizes the "unlawful use of means of publication" and the spread of false news.

  1. Any person who by means of printing, lithography, or any other means of publication, shall maliciously publish as news any false news which may endanger the public order or cause damage to the interest or credit of the State;
     
  2. Any person who by the same means, shall encourage disobedience to the law or to the constituted authorities or praise, justify or extol any act punished by law;
     
  3. Any person who shall maliciously publish any official resolution or document without proper authority, or before they have been published officially; or
     
  4. Any person who shall print or publish books, pamphlets, periodicals, or leaflets which do not bear the real printer's name.

This is in connection with the false claim that the Supreme Court had supposedly issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) to stop the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte — a TRO that the high court did not release.

According to NBI Agent Allan Delfin of the bureau’s Technical Intelligence Service, Lambino made the claim in a Facebook livestream, where he allegedly said that the high court had issued the order.

“So these false news when published as news will tend to endanger the public as well as discredit our state,” Delfin said in an interview with reporters. 

For Cardema, Delfin said that he also stated the same information on social media. 

On April 8, the Supreme Court asked Lambino, who is also a lawyer, to explain why he should not face any administrative sanction due to the information he had spread. 

What happened before. It can be recalled that on March 11, during the arrest of Duterte, his lawyer, Israelito Torreon, filed a petition asking the Supreme Court to compel the government to halt its cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and declare such cooperation unconstitutional.

Hours after the petition was filed and just before Duterte’s plane took off for The Hague, rumors circulated that the Supreme Court had issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) to stop the government from cooperating with the ICC.

However, no such order was issued, and Duterte proceeded with his flight to the Netherlands.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION

NBI

RAUL LAMBINO

RODRIGO DUTERTE

RONALD CARDEMA

SUPREME COURT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kitty Duterte on US passport: I&rsquo;m a private citizen

Kitty Duterte on US passport: I’m a private citizen

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Detained former president Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter Veronica has maintained she has nothing to explain amid viral photos...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-PCSO chief Garma seeking asylum in US

Ex-PCSO chief Garma seeking asylum in US

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
Detained in the United States since November last year for carrying a canceled visa, retired police Col. Royina Garma is applying...
Headlines
fbtw
'Marcos' Alyansa remains intact&rsquo;

'Marcos' Alyansa remains intact’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Despite the viral photos on social media of Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar with Vice President Sara Duterte and the...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-PCSO chief Garma applying for US asylum, says counsel

Ex-PCSO chief Garma applying for US asylum, says counsel

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Retired police officer and former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Royina Garma is seeking asylum...
Headlines
fbtw
Despite photos with Sara Duterte, Camille Villar to stay with Marcos' slate
play

Despite photos with Sara Duterte, Camille Villar to stay with Marcos' slate

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Marcos administration-backed Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas coalition remains intact despite viral photos of Rep. Camille...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Palace rebuts 'darkness' narrative, points to Duterte admin as source

Palace rebuts 'darkness' narrative, points to Duterte admin as source

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
Malacañang on Tuesday thumbed down claims that the country is in a state of darkness or decline, countering that the...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Courts announce half-day work suspension on April 16

Walang Pasok: Courts announce half-day work suspension on April 16

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
Some courts in the country have suspended work from 12 p.m. onwards on April 16 in observance of Holy Week.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
FULL LIST: Local candidates of Quezon City for 2025 elections

FULL LIST: Local candidates of Quezon City for 2025 elections

By Rosette Adel | 4 hours ago
The Commission on Elections released a list of candidates in the six districts of Quezon City.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with