Seventeen's Jeonghan enlisting in military; Jun to pursue acting in China

MANILA, Philippines — Seventeen members Jeonghan and Jun will miss several of the K-pop boy band's activities for the remainder of 2024, label Pledis Entertainment announced.

Pledis Entertainment released a statement confirming that Jeonghan will enlist for Korea's mandatory military service while Jun will pursue acting and other opportunities in China.

As a result, their participation in Seventeen's planned activities later this year will be affected.

The label said Jeonghan managed to film content in advance, however, he won't be able to join promotional activities for Seventeen's upcoming mini album and "Right Here" world tour beginning in October.

The label assured that Jeonghan will still meet fans at previously announced fan signing events and Lollapalooza Berlin in September where Seventeen is a headliner, with details about his enlistment to follow.

Jun's pursuit of acting in China was discussed with the other members of Seventeen and like Jeonghan, he filmed content in advance but he won't join the world tour, Lollapalooza Berlin, or performances for the upcoming mini album.

Despite this, Jun will try his best to participate in other Seventeen group activities and fan events.

"We ask for your kind understanding and support for Jeonghan's healthy completion of his military service and Jun's upcoming projects," the label's statement ended. "Please continue to show your love for Seventeen and stay tuned for Seventeen's upcoming activities this year."

Seventeen last visited the Philippines earlier this January for its "Follow" world tour, performing two nights in Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan.

A concert film for the tour, shot from multiple angles with unforgettable moments, will hit cinemas on August 21.

