Seventeen leader S.Coups exempted from military service

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 1, 2024 | 4:04pm
Seventeen leader S.Coups exempted from military service
S.Coups of the Korean group Seventeen
S.Coups via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Korean artist S.Coups, the leader of the boy band Seventeen, will not be required to undergo mandatory military service, the group's agency confirmed.

PLEDIS Entertainment released a statement confirming that S.Coups, whose real name is Choi Seung-cheol, is exempted from military service following a knee injury he sustained last August during a video shoot.

The agency shared that S.Coups ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee joint and had to undergo reconstruction surgery and anterolateral ligament reconstruction surgery, leading to prolonged physical rehabilitation therapy.

"As a result, he was classified as Grade 5," PLEDIS Entertainment said, which in South Korea’s conscription system means such men are exempted from the mandatory military service during peacetime for able-bodied men.

But in the event of a war, Grade 5 classifications like S.Coups are required to perform labor to support the Korean military.

In the same statement, the agency addressed rumors that Seventeen was preparing a comeback in April by announcing a precise schedule at a later date.

S.Coups was unable to join the rest of Seventeen when the group performed at Philippine Sports Stadium last January because of his rehabilitation, as was another member Jeonghan who was recovering from ankle surgery.

Both members are expected to resume Seventeen activities and take part in the boy band's two Incheon concerts at the end of the month, though their performances may be limited given their recent recoveries.

KPOP

SEVENTEEN
