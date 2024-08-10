Next Attraction: Movies, series showing this August 2024

Clockwise: 'Un/Happy for You,' 'The Umbrella Academy,' 'And So It Begins,' and 'Emily in Paris'

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine is still riding high from the country's performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but once the Games are over, people will be back to looking for things to watch.

August certainly won't leave everyone wanting, given the selection of movies and shows to see, highlighted by the films competing at the 2024 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival.

Here is a list of films and series premiering this month in local theaters and on streaming platforms:

Cinemas

"Borderlands" (August 7)

Directed by Eli Roth

Starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramirez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon, and Jamie Lee Curtis

Synopsis: An adaptation of the video game of the same name following an outlaw who returns to where she grew up forming an alliance of misfits to find the missing daughter of the most powerful man in the universe.

"It Ends With Us" (August 7)

Directed by Justin Baldoni

Starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, and Hasan Minhaj

Synopsis: An adaptation of the Colleen Hoover's 2016 novel of the same name about a woman in a new relationship being reminded about her own parents' relationship.

"Unang Tikim" (August 7)

Directed by Roman Perez Jr.

Starring Angeli Khang, Robb Guinto, Matthew Francisco, Audrey Avila, and Susan Africa

Synopsis: An engaged woman begins to have second thoughts after meeting her first love again.

"When the World Met Miss Probinsyana" (August 7)

Directed by JP Bautista-Ninalga

Starring Rhian Ramos and Sid Lucero

Synopsis: The true-to-life story of a woman from the province breaking into the male-dominated BPO industry.

"Un/Happy for You" (August 14)

Directed by Petersen Vargas

Starring Joshua Garcia, Julia Barretto, Kaila Estrada, Nonie Buencamino, Ketchup Eusebio, and John Lapus

Synopsis: Ex-lovers try to navigate feelings of anguish and deep affection for each other.

"Alien: Romulus" (August 14)

Directed by Fede Alvarez

Starring Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archi Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu

Synopsis: Set between the first two "Alien" movies, a group of young space colonists, while scavenging a derelict space station, comes face to face with the most terrifying life form in space.

"The Roundup: Punishment" (August 14)

Directed by Heo Myung-haeng

Starring Ma Dong-seok, Kim Mu-yeol, Park Ji-hwan, and Lee Dong-hwi

Synopsis: The fourth entry in "The Roundup" franchise, which sees detective Ma Seok-do take on an online gambling organization.

"And So It Begins" (August 21)

Directed by Ramona S. Diaz

Starring Leni Robredo, Maria Ressa, Bongbong Marcos, Rodrigo Duterte, Sara Duterte, and Imelda Marcos

Synopsis: A documentary about the 2022 presidential campaign of former vice president Leni Robredo involving a grassroots movement emerging to protect truth and democracy from growing threats.

"Seventeen Tour 'Follow' Again to Cinemas" (August 21)

Directed by Oh Yun-dong

Starring S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, Mingyu, DK, Boo Seung-kwan, Vernon, and Dino

Synopsis: The concert film of K-pop group Seventeen's concert of the same name, shot from multiple angles with unforgettable moments.

"Harold and the Purple Crayon" (August 21)

Directed by Carlos Saldanha

Starring Zachary Levi, Lil Rel Howery, Zooey Deschanel, Jemaine Clement, Tanya Reynolds, and Alfred Molina

Synopsis: A sequel to Crockett Johnson's 1955 children's book of the same name where the titular character grows up with his magical purple crayon, draws himself off the book's pages, and into the physical world.

"Blink Twice" (August 21)

Directed by Zoe Kravitz

Starring Naomi Ackie, Channing Tatum, Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Kyle MacLachlan, Haley Joel Osment, and Geena Davis

Synopsis: A cocktail waitress becomes infatuated with a billionaire tech mogul and travels with him to his private island for a luxurious party, where things unravel after her friend disappears.

"Pagtatag! The Documentary" (August 28)

Directed by Jed Garcia

Starring Pablo, Stell, Ken, Justin, and Josh

Synopsis: The documentary of P-pop kings SB19 on their "Pagtatag!" world tour.

"Real Life Fiction" (August 28)

Directed by Paul Soriano

Starring Piolo Pascual, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, and Epy Quizon

Synopsis: A celebrated actor with an illustrious career decides to write, direct, and star in a film that will inevitably bring him closer to his own demise before revealing that his truth may be far from what he has become.

"A Legend" (August 28)

Directed by Stanley Tong

Starring Jackie Chan, Gülnezer Bextiyar, Yixing Zhang, Aarif Lee, and Chen Lee

Synopsis: An archeologist and his team embark on an expedition to a glacier where a relic discovered there resembles a pendant he saw in his dreams.

Cinemalaya 2024

"Alipato at Muog"

Directed by JL Burgos

Synopsis: The sole documentary in competition, revolving around the 2007 disappearance of activist Jonas Burgos, the director's brother.

"Balota"

Directed by Kip Oebanda

Starring Marian Rivera, Sassa Gurl, Esnyr Ranollo, Royce Cabrera, and Donna Cariaga

Synopsis: A teacher volunteering at an election runs into the wilderness to protect a ballot box after violence erupts.

"An Errand"

Directed by Dominic Bekaert

Starring Sid Lucero, Art Acuña, and Nanding Josef

Synopsis: A driver performs an errand for his boss in the middle of the night, traveling from Baguio to Manila as secrets are unveiled.

"Gulay Lang, Manong"

Directed by BC Amparado

Starring Cedrick Juan, Perry Dizon, and Ricky Davao

Synopsis: A struggling vegetable farmer and a policeman team up to catch a member of the Benguet Marijuana Cartel.

"The Hearing"

Directed by Lawrence Fajardo

Starring Mylene Dizon, Ruby Ruiz, and Ina Feleo

Synopsis: A deaf boy sexually abused by an influential priest heads for legal proceedings.

"Kantil"

Directed by Joshua Caesar Medroso

Starring Edmund Telmo, Andre Miguel, Sue Prado, Raul Arellano, Ram Botero, and Perry Dizon

Synopsis: Star-crossed lovers part ways with looming demolition of a coastal village though the discovery of an alien shell halts their farewell.

"Kono Basho"

Directed by Jaime Pecana II

Starring Gabby Padilla and Arisa Nakano

Synopsis: Two half-sisters grieve their father's death in Rikuzentakata, a city still recovering from a tsunami years ago.

"Love Child"

Directed by Jonathan Jurilla

Starring RK Bagatsing and Jane Oineza

Synopsis: A young, unmarried couple must come to terms on how to properly raise their autistic son.

"Tumandok"

Directed by Richard Salvadico and Arlie Sumagaysay

Starring Jenaica Sangher and Felipe Ganancial

Synopsis: An Ati community in Iloilo struggle to reclaim their ancestral land, which for years have been under threat of being taken.

"The Wedding Dance"

Directed by Julius Lumiqued

Starring Arvin Balageo and Christal Dagupen

Synopsis: Based on Amador T. Daguio's short story of the same name, considered a literary gem looking into some parts of the culture of the Cordilleras, this adaptation focuses in particular on the women in the community.

Netflix

"Lolo and the Kid" (August 7)

Directed by Benedict Mique

Starring Euwenn Mikael Aleta and Joel Torre

Synopsis: An emotional drama about the relationship between an elderly hustler and a child.

"The Umbrella Academy: Season 4" (August 8)

Created by Steve Blackman

Starring Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, and Aidan Gallagher

Synopsis: The fourth and final season of the show about a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death and the threat of an imminent apocalypse.

"Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 1" (August 15)

Created by Darren Star

Starring Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount

Synopsis: The first half of the fourth season of the show following an American social media strategist in the French capital.

"The Union" (August 16)

Directed by Julian Farino

Starring Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry, Mike Colter, Jackie Earle Haley, and J.K. Simmons

Synopsis: A construction worker is roped into the espionage world by his former high school girlfriend.

"The Elevator" (August 21)

Directed by Philip King

Starring Paulo Avelino, Kylie Versoza, Adrian Pang, Nik Makino, Rose Van Ginkel, and Chai Fonacier

Synopsis: An elevator boy falls in love with his investor's mistress, making him choose between his love for her or his dreams for a better future.

"Pop Star Academy: Katseye" (August 21)

Directed by Nadia Hallgren

Starring Manon, Sophia, Daniela, Lara, Megan, and Yoonchae

Synopsis: A docu-series about the year-long journey to form the girl group Katseye through K-pop methodologies.

"Secret Lives of Orangutans" (August 22)

Directed by Huw Cordey

Starring David Attenborough

Synopsis: David Attenborough narrates a documentary following a multi-generational orangutan family through their treetop triumphs and travails.

"Adam Sandler: Love You" (August 27)

Directed by Josh Safdie

Starring Adam Sandler

Synopsis: Comedian Adam Sandler's "Love You" comedy special filmed at the Nocturne Theater in Glendale, California.

"The Deliverance" (August 30)

Directed by Lee Daniels

Starring Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Mo'Nique, Caleb McLaughlin, Demi Singleton, Omar Epps, and Rob Morgan

Synopsis: After moving into a mysterious house, a struggling mother must face down her demons in order to save her children’s souls.

Disney+

"Are You Sure?!" (August 8)

Directed by Park Jun-soo

Starring Jimin and Jungkook

Synopsis: The two youngest members of BTS visit three destinations to eat, shop, cook, camp, canoe, swim, and go on a road trip together in this docu-series.

"The Tyrant" (August 14)

Directed by Park Hoon-jung,

Starring Kim Seon-ho, Jo Yoon-su, Cha Seoung-won, and Kim Kangwoo

Synopsis: A black ops team is hired to retrieve a dismantled government project.

Prime Video

"Jackpot!" (August 15)

Directed by Paul Feig

Starring John Cena, Awkwafina, Simu Liu, Seann William Scott, and Dolly de Leon

Synopsis: Dystopian California has a "Grand Lottery," where people can kill the winner before sundown to legally claim their multi-billion dollar jackpot.

