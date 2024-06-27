Kim Seon Ho, Go Youn Jung to star in Netflix show by Hong sisters

MANILA, Philippines — Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung are teaming up for a new Netflix romantic-comedy series.

The streaming platform shared photos of the two Korean actors during a script reading for the upcoming show with the working title "Can This Love Be Translated?"

Also present at the script reading were "Bleach" star Sota Fukushi, "Black Knight" actress Lee Yi-dam, and "It's Okay To Not Be Okay" and "My Roommate is a Gumiho" actor Choi Woo-sung.

The new show is the latest from successful screenwriters, the Hong sisters, Jung-eun and Mi-ran, the duo who penned popular shows "My Girlfriend is a Gumiho," "Hotel del Luna" and Youn-jung's starrer "Alchemy of Souls."

The series will be helmed by "How to Buy a Friend" and "Bloody Heart" director Yoo Young-eun, who began as an assistant director on the 2016 hit drama "Descendants of the Sun."

"Can This Love Be Translated?" will see Youn-jung's Cha Moo-hee, an international celebrity, employing the services of multilingual translator Joo Ho-jin, to be played by Seon-ho.

Seon-ho is best known for his roles in "Start-Up" and "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha," and was back in the Philippines for the third time last April for a fan meet.

Apart from "Alchemy of Souls," Youn-jung also starred in "Sweet Home," "Law School," "Moving" and the movie "Hunt."

