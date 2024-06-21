^

Korean Wave

K-drama concert to perform music from ''Crash Landing on You,' 'Descendants of the Sun'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 21, 2024 | 11:13am
Scene from the Korean romantic drama series "Crash Landing on You"
MANILA, Philippines — The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, and the Korean Cultural Center Philippines are staging the "OST Symphony: K-Drama in Concert" to mark the 75th anniversary of Philippine-South Korean diplomatic relations.

Maestro Herminigildo Ranera will lead the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra in performing tracks from beloved Korean and Filipino series and movies.

Just a few from the K-drama lineup are popular shows like "Crash Landing on You," "Descendants of the Sun," "Goblin," "Love in the Moonlight," and "My Love from the Star."

Korean singer-songwriter Gaho perform live songs from K-drama soundtracks, while Julie Anne San Jose and Zephanie Dimaranan will perform music from Filipino adaptations of K-dramas.

Newly-appointed CCP president Kaye Tinga acknowledged how Korean and Filipino culture have made an impact in the two countries over the years.

"These cultural exchanges and exposure also play a crucial role in enriching our societies, promoting mutual respect, inspiring artistic innovation, and broadening our horizons, ultimately enhancing our collective critical understanding," Tinga added.

"OST Symphony: K-Drama in Concert" will take place on June 29, 2 p.m., in Manila's Metropolitan Theater. The concert is free to the public.

