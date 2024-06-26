Red Velvet sets first Manila fan concert this September

MANILA, Philippines — Korean girl group Red Velvet is coming back to the Philippines, this time for its first-ever fan concert.

The group visited the country five times, the most recent one being members Seulgi, Irene, and Wendy joining the New Year’s Eve Countdown event in Bonifacio Global City last year.

This September 14, the trio will be accompanied by remaining members Joy and Yeri for the Philippine stop of the "Happiness: My Dear, ReVe1uv" fancon tour in Mall of Asia Arena.

Show promoter Wilbros Live described the fancon as "more than just a show," more of "a celebration of the deep bond between Red Velvet and their loving fans" or Reveluvs.

The fancon will also come on the heels of the release of "Cosmic," Red Velvet's latest extended play, for which the group will perform songs from as well as other hits like "Psycho," "Bad Boy," "Russian Roulette," "Red Flavor," and "Feel My Rhythm."

Both "Cosmic" and the fancon come just as Red Velvet is celebrating 10 years since the group debuted.

Tickets for "Happiness: My Dear, ReVe1uv" in Manila go on sale on July 27 at 11 a.m. via the SM Tickets website and all SM Tickets outlets nationwide, with a ReVeluv Membership Pre-Sale the day before.

