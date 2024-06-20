K-pop group Twice wants to work with Beyonce, shares wellness tips

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop girl group Twice is already setting its eyes on what it wants to do as it approaches its 10th year in the music industry.

The group returned to the Philippines last June 1 for the third time in five years for a fan meet hosted by food company Oishi, which the group has been a brand ambassador for nearly a year.

Before the group made its way to the Mall of Asia Arena, Philstar.com sat down with Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu for an exclusive interview to talk about Twice's life offstage.

Sana shared in Korean that they are able to spend a lot of time together being a group with many members, "It seems to be an advantage that we can have fun and spend time together even during those waiting time."

Jihyo expressed her gratitude to Filipino Onces (their fandom name) for all the love and support they have been giving, even though Twice could not visit the country as often as they could.

Related: TWICE members say Filipino phrases, recall 'special' past visits

When asked if there was any artist in the world Twice wants to collaborate with, Tzuyu mentioned award-winning singer and actress Beyonce.

With the release of "With You-Th" last February and then "Dive" next month, Philstar.com asked how the group is able to balance its time, especially when it comes to fitness and health.

Dahyun listed the importance of getting a lot of sleep, drinking a lot of water, and eating delicious food especially those one loves.

"Personally, I love chocolate, so I feel very energized when I eat chocolate," Dahyun added in Korean.

"Dive" will be Twice's fifth Japanese studio album and it comes two years after the group's last Japanese full release "Celebrate."

RELATED: TWICE shares sweet moments with fellow members