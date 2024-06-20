^

Korean Wave

K-pop group Twice wants to work with Beyonce, shares wellness tips

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 20, 2024 | 6:20pm
K-pop group Twice wants to work with Beyonce, shares wellness tips
K-pop girl group Twice in Manila.
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop girl group Twice is already setting its eyes on what it wants to do as it approaches its 10th year in the music industry.

The group returned to the Philippines last June 1 for the third time in five years for a fan meet hosted by food company Oishi, which the group has been a brand ambassador for nearly a year.

Before the group made its way to the Mall of Asia Arena, Philstar.com sat down with Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu for an exclusive interview to talk about Twice's life offstage.

Sana shared in Korean that they are able to spend a lot of time together being a group with many members, "It seems to be an advantage that we can have fun and spend time together even during those waiting time."

Jihyo expressed her gratitude to Filipino Onces (their fandom name) for all the love and support they have been giving, even though Twice could not visit the country as often as they could. 

Related: TWICE members say Filipino phrases, recall 'special' past visits

When asked if there was any artist in the world Twice wants to collaborate with, Tzuyu mentioned award-winning singer and actress Beyonce.

With the release of "With You-Th" last February and then "Dive" next month, Philstar.com asked how the group is able to balance its time, especially when it comes to fitness and health.

Dahyun listed the importance of getting a lot of sleep, drinking a lot of water, and eating delicious food especially those one loves.

"Personally, I love chocolate, so I feel very energized when I eat chocolate," Dahyun added in Korean.

"Dive" will be Twice's fifth Japanese studio album and it comes two years after the group's last Japanese full release "Celebrate."

RELATED: TWICE shares sweet moments with fellow members

vuukle comment

K-POP

KPOP

TWICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Army to ARMY: BTS mania hits Seoul with Jin 'huggathon'
6 days ago

Army to ARMY: BTS mania hits Seoul with Jin 'huggathon'

By Hieun Shin | 6 days ago
For BTS ARMY members, the timing of Jin's discharge from South Korean military service couldn't have been more fortuitou...
Korean Wave
fbtw
NCT 127's Doyoung set to hold solo concert in Manila: Ticket details
7 days ago

NCT 127's Doyoung set to hold solo concert in Manila: Ticket details

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
NCT 127 member Doyoung is set to hold his solo concert in Manila on September 4 in Araneta Coliseum.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Siwan latest Korean star to get Madame Tussauds wax figure
8 days ago

Siwan latest Korean star to get Madame Tussauds wax figure

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Korean singer-actor Yim Si-wan, more commonly known as Siwan, is the latest Korean celebrity to get a wax figure from Madame...
Korean Wave
fbtw
K-Pop group Seventeen to become UNESCO ambassadors
8 days ago

K-Pop group Seventeen to become UNESCO ambassadors

By Agence France-Presse | 8 days ago
"Seventeen and UNESCO share the same commitment to empowering young people to drive change and address the challenges of our...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' Jin discharged from military after 18 months of service
8 days ago

BTS' Jin discharged from military after 18 months of service

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
After 18 months of service, BTS member Jin got discharged from the South Korean military earlier today.
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS to reunite for member Jin's military discharge &mdash; reports
9 days ago

BTS to reunite for member Jin's military discharge — reports

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
K-pop boy band BTS will reportedly reunite for the military discharge of its oldest member Jin, the first in the group to...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with