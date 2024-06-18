^

Korean Wave

Blackpink's Rosé signs with The Black Label for solo activities

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 18, 2024 | 3:51pm
Blackpink's RosÃ© signs with The Black Label for solo activities
Korean singer Rosé shot by Mark Selinger at Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty
Vanity Fair via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer Rosé of the girl group Blackpink has signed a contract with The Black Label for future solo activities, the agency confirmed.

The Black Label, a subsidiary of YG Entertainment which currently handles the likes of Park Bo-gum, Taeyang of BigBang, Zion.T, Jeon Somi, and Lee Jong-won, released a statement announcing Rosé officially signed a management contract.

"Rosé is currently preparing to meet global fans with new music, and she plans to engage in music activities worldwide in collaboration with a global record label going forward," the agency said. "Please look forward to the best synergy created from the meeting of Rosé, who boasts unique musical color, and THEBLACKLABEL, which pursues freedom in the artists’ activities."

The Black Label was co-founded by Teddy Park, the music producer for many YG Entertainment artists including Blackpink for the group's hits ""Ddu-du Ddu-du," "Boombayah," "Kill This Love," "How You Like That," and "Pink Venom."

Park also helped on Rosé's debut single album "R," released through YG Entertainment and Interscope Records.

Blackpink renewed its contract with YG Entertainment for group activities late last year, but opted out of renewing individual contracts.

Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo have sinced launched their own labels — Odd Atelier for Jennie, Lloud for Lisa, Blissoo for Jisoo — under which they will operate their solo activities.

RELATED: Blackpink's Rosé stuns in Saint Laurent at Oscars 2024 afterparty

vuukle comment

BLACKPINK

K-POP

KPOP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
K-Pop group Seventeen to become UNESCO ambassadors
6 days ago

K-Pop group Seventeen to become UNESCO ambassadors

By Agence France-Presse | 6 days ago
"Seventeen and UNESCO share the same commitment to empowering young people to drive change and address the challenges of our...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' Jin discharged from military after 18 months of service
6 days ago

BTS' Jin discharged from military after 18 months of service

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
After 18 months of service, BTS member Jin got discharged from the South Korean military earlier today.
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS to reunite for member Jin's military discharge &mdash; reports
7 days ago

BTS to reunite for member Jin's military discharge — reports

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
K-pop boy band BTS will reportedly reunite for the military discharge of its oldest member Jin, the first in the group to...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Stray Kids, Itzy show how to nail J.Y. Park's 'Like Magic' dance challenge
12 days ago

Stray Kids, Itzy show how to nail J.Y. Park's 'Like Magic' dance challenge

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 12 days ago
In addition to the new limited-edition flavor, three of the hottest K-Pop groups, Stray Kids, Itzy, and Nmixx, as well as...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS member Jin to give free hugs upon discharge from military
14 days ago

BTS member Jin to give free hugs upon discharge from military

By Jan Milo Severo | 14 days ago
BTS member Jin will be giving away free hugs to ARMY upon his discharge from the South Korean military. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with