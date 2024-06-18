Blackpink's Rosé signs with The Black Label for solo activities

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer Rosé of the girl group Blackpink has signed a contract with The Black Label for future solo activities, the agency confirmed.

The Black Label, a subsidiary of YG Entertainment which currently handles the likes of Park Bo-gum, Taeyang of BigBang, Zion.T, Jeon Somi, and Lee Jong-won, released a statement announcing Rosé officially signed a management contract.

"Rosé is currently preparing to meet global fans with new music, and she plans to engage in music activities worldwide in collaboration with a global record label going forward," the agency said. "Please look forward to the best synergy created from the meeting of Rosé, who boasts unique musical color, and THEBLACKLABEL, which pursues freedom in the artists’ activities."

The Black Label was co-founded by Teddy Park, the music producer for many YG Entertainment artists including Blackpink for the group's hits ""Ddu-du Ddu-du," "Boombayah," "Kill This Love," "How You Like That," and "Pink Venom."

Park also helped on Rosé's debut single album "R," released through YG Entertainment and Interscope Records.

Blackpink renewed its contract with YG Entertainment for group activities late last year, but opted out of renewing individual contracts.

Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo have sinced launched their own labels — Odd Atelier for Jennie, Lloud for Lisa, Blissoo for Jisoo — under which they will operate their solo activities.

