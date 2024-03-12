^

Korean Wave

Blackpink's Rosé stuns in Saint Laurent at Oscars 2024 afterparty

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 12, 2024 | 3:18pm
Blackpink's Rosé stuns in Saint Laurent at Oscars 2024 afterparty
Korean singer Rosé shot by Mark Selinger at Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty
Vanity Fair via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities strutted and dazzled at Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty following the 2024 Academy Awards, one of them being Rosé from the Korean girl group Blackpink.

Rosé wore a warm beige sleek column gown by Saint Laurent, with a major cut by the waist and a large bow in the back.

The artist completed the look by tying her blonde hair into a ponytail and wore square sunglasses.

Prior to the Oscars, Rosé repped Saint Laurent with a sheer black gown taken from the French fashion house's Spring-Summer 2024 collection at an event co-hosted by Vanity Fair, NBCUniversal, and Saint Laurent.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The singer has been a brand ambassador for the Saint Laurent for some time now, regularly hitting red carpets with sunglasses and outfits from the French brand.

Other celebrities who attended the afterparty were Margot Robbie, Usher, Rita Moreno, Sydney Sweeney, Donald Glover, Cardi B, and Filipino-American actress Vanessa Hudgens who revealed her pregnancy as she hosted the Oscars pre-show for a third time.

Even Oscar winners made an appearance including Emma Stone, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, and siblings Billie Eilish and FINNEAS.

The brother-sister duo won their second Academy Awards with their song "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie" which made them the youngest two-time winners in Oscars history.

