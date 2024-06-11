BTS to reunite for member Jin's military discharge — reports

BTS reuniting ahead or RM and V's enlistment in the military

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop boy band BTS will reportedly reunite for the military discharge of its oldest member Jin, the first in the group to undergo Korea's mandatory military service.

Jin enlisted into the military in late 2022 and is set to be discharged from service on June 12, the date confirmed by BTS' agency Bighit Music.

"Jin is close to completing his active service in the army and will soon be discharged," the agency said in a statement.

Bighit Music advised BTS fans, known as ARMY, not to visit the discharge site to prevent overcrowding since no special event has been planned and the discharge day is reserved for military personnel only anyway.

"We are always grateful for your unwavering love and support for Jin. Our company will continue to put our utmost effort into supporting our artists," the statement ended. "Thank you once again for your continued love and support for BTS."

Related: BTS member Jin to give free hugs upon discharge from military

While no official event is in place, the other six members of BTS — Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — have reportedly filed for vacation, taking temporary leaves from military service to celebrate Jin's completion.

Initially they were going to reunite at Jin's unit, but for safety reasons and to avoid congestion, they will instead meet up privately elsewhere in Seoul.

Jin previously said he'd give out free hugs to ARMY once he's out of the military. A day after his discharge, Jin will make an appearance at the 2024 FESTA on June 13 in Jamsil Sports Complex.

The event celebrating BTS' 11th anniversary will be Jin's first public appearance since December 2022.

The next BTS member in line to be discharged is J-Hope later this October, followed by Suga, RM, Jimin, and V in June next year.

RELATED: BVerse 'BTS, Singing the Stars' Exhibition now open in Quezon City: What to expect