^

Korean Wave

BTS to reunite for member Jin's military discharge — reports

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 11, 2024 | 5:01pm
BTS to reunite for member Jin's military discharge â�� reports
BTS reuniting ahead or RM and V's enlistment in the military
BTS via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop boy band BTS will reportedly reunite for the military discharge of its oldest member Jin, the first in the group to undergo Korea's mandatory military service.

Jin enlisted into the military in late 2022 and is set to be discharged from service on June 12, the date confirmed by BTS' agency Bighit Music.

"Jin is close to completing his active service in the army and will soon be discharged," the agency said in a statement.

Bighit Music advised BTS fans, known as ARMY, not to visit the discharge site to prevent overcrowding since no special event has been planned and the discharge day is reserved for military personnel only anyway.

"We are always grateful for your unwavering love and support for Jin. Our company will continue to put our utmost effort into supporting our artists," the statement ended. "Thank you once again for your continued love and support for BTS."

Related: BTS member Jin to give free hugs upon discharge from military

While no official event is in place, the other six members of BTS — Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — have reportedly filed for vacation, taking temporary leaves from military service to celebrate Jin's completion.

Initially they were going to reunite at Jin's unit, but for safety reasons and to avoid congestion, they will instead meet up privately elsewhere in Seoul.

Jin previously said he'd give out free hugs to ARMY once he's out of the military. A day after his discharge, Jin will make an appearance at the 2024 FESTA on June 13 in Jamsil Sports Complex.

The event celebrating BTS' 11th anniversary will be Jin's first public appearance since December 2022.

The next BTS member in line to be discharged is J-Hope later this October, followed by Suga, RM, Jimin, and V in June next year.

RELATED: BVerse 'BTS, Singing the Stars' Exhibition now open in Quezon City: What to expect

vuukle comment

BTS

JIN

KPOP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
TWICE shares sweet moments with fellow members
10 days ago

TWICE shares sweet moments with fellow members

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
K-Pop girl group TWICE has been collecting memories with each member since their 2015 debut, each of them proving how tight-knit...
Korean Wave
fbtw
TWICE members say Filipino phrases, recall 'special' past visits
10 days ago

TWICE members say Filipino phrases, recall 'special' past visits

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
It appears the members of K-Pop girl group TWICE have brushed up on their Filipino ahead of meeting Pinoy Onces again.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Park Seo Joon's agency responds to Lauren Tsai dating rumors
11 days ago

Park Seo Joon's agency responds to Lauren Tsai dating rumors

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
The agency of Korean actor Park Seo-joon briefly addressed speculations that he is dating visual artist-actress Lauren Tsai....
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Queen of Tears' stars Kim Ji Won, Kim Soo Hyun visiting Manila
13 days ago

'Queen of Tears' stars Kim Ji Won, Kim Soo Hyun visiting Manila

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
Korean actress Kim Ji-won is visiting the Philippines later this year, just over a month after her "Queen of Tears" co-star...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Sandara Park's brother Thunder marries fellow K-pop artist Mimi
14 days ago

Sandara Park's brother Thunder marries fellow K-pop artist Mimi

By Jan Milo Severo | 14 days ago
K-pop artist Thunder, the younger brother of Sandara Park, married his fellow idol Mimi last Sunday.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with