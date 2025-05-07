^

Korean Wave

K-pop group NMIXX debuts new tracks at Philippine concert

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 7, 2025 | 1:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — K-pop group NMIXX celebrated their comeback with FIlipino NSWERs during the Philippine leg of their fan concert “NMIXX CHANGE UP: MIXX LAB” last May 2 in SMX Convention Center. 

This marks the group’s second time performing in the Philippines following their 2023 “Nice to MIXX You” showcase tour. 

Since their debut under SQU4D of JYP Entertainment in 2022, NMIXX has amassed over 13 million in following and over 1 billion streams on Spotify. 

The group sets itself apart from other girl groups of their generation with their powerhouse vocals and unique musical style, which they have showcased in singles like “Love Me Like This," “Tank," and more recently, “Know About Me.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In recognition of their talents, NMIXX have received the 2022 MAMA Award for Favorite New Artist and the 2023 Hanteo Music Award for Best Global Artist.

At the Manila concert, the group's members, Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin, performed both their hits and newer songs, including tracks from their latest EP, “Fe3O4: Forward,” which was released last March 17. 

Filipino fans were the first to hear the tracks from the final installation of their “Fe3O4” album series. 

