^

Korean Wave

BTS' Jungkook fronts Calvin Klein Jeans for Spring 2024

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 22, 2024 | 3:06pm
BTS' Jungkook fronts Calvin Klein Jeans for Spring 2024
Jungkook for Calvin Klein Jeans Spring 2024
Calvin Klein / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Calvin Klein launched the Spring 2024 campaign for its jeans line with the help of its global ambassador, Jungkook from the Korean boy band BTS.

Photographer Mert Alas directed and shot Jungkook wearing the new Calvin Klein Jeans styles at New York's Grand Central Station, styling was done by Emmanuelle Alt.

The new jeans collection includes the '90s Straight Fit Jeans and the Oversized Monogram T-shirt, the latter features a tonal take on the brand's monogram logo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein)

It has been nearly a year since Jungkook was announced as a global ambassador for Calvin Klein for the previous Spring campaign, which also featured actors Michael B. Jordan and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, model Kendall Jenner, singer FKA Twigs and Blackpink's Jennie Kim.

The members of BTS are currently serving in Korea's mandatory military service; Jungkook was among the last to enlist alongside RM, Jimin and V.

RELATED: BTS virtual experience arriving in the Philippines

vuukle comment

BTS

CALVIN KLEIN

JUNGKOOK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Blackpink's Lisa debuting as Hollywood actress in 'The White Lotus'
9 days ago

Blackpink's Lisa debuting as Hollywood actress in 'The White Lotus'

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
Lisa from the Korean girl group Blackpink will make her Hollywood debut after being cast for the third season of "The White...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Ahn Hyo Seop files lawsuits vs Han Seo Hee over alleged leaked chats
12 days ago

Ahn Hyo Seop files lawsuits vs Han Seo Hee over alleged leaked chats

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
Korean actor Ahn Hyo-seop filed several lawsuits, including defamation, against internet personality and former trainee...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Blackpink's Lisa launches own label LLOUD
13 days ago

Blackpink's Lisa launches own label LLOUD

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
Lalisa Manoban or Lisa from the Korean girl group Blackpink launched her own management label LLOUD.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Lee Seung-gi, Lee Da-in welcome baby girl &mdash; report
February 7, 2024 - 10:49am

Lee Seung-gi, Lee Da-in welcome baby girl — report

By Kristofer Purnell | February 7, 2024 - 10:49am
Korean celebrity couple Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in are now proud parents to a newborn baby girl.
Korean Wave
fbtw
&lsquo;Di ako naghugas ng kamay&rsquo;: Heart Evangelista on shaking Lee Min Ho&rsquo;s hand; Song Hye Kyo, TWICE Mina encounters
February 6, 2024 - 12:26pm

‘Di ako naghugas ng kamay’: Heart Evangelista on shaking Lee Min Ho’s hand; Song Hye Kyo, TWICE Mina encounters

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | February 6, 2024 - 12:26pm
In an interview with Philstar.com, the Filipina actress and international fashion influencer shared her experience about personally...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Song Joong Ki is a North Korea defector in 'My Name is Loh Kiwan' teaser
February 2, 2024 - 8:40am

Song Joong Ki is a North Korea defector in 'My Name is Loh Kiwan' teaser

By Kristofer Purnell | February 2, 2024 - 8:40am
Streaming platform Netflix released a teaser for its upcoming film "My Name is Loh Kiwan" starring Song Joong Ki.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with