BTS' Jungkook fronts Calvin Klein Jeans for Spring 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Calvin Klein launched the Spring 2024 campaign for its jeans line with the help of its global ambassador, Jungkook from the Korean boy band BTS.

Photographer Mert Alas directed and shot Jungkook wearing the new Calvin Klein Jeans styles at New York's Grand Central Station, styling was done by Emmanuelle Alt.

The new jeans collection includes the '90s Straight Fit Jeans and the Oversized Monogram T-shirt, the latter features a tonal take on the brand's monogram logo.

It has been nearly a year since Jungkook was announced as a global ambassador for Calvin Klein for the previous Spring campaign, which also featured actors Michael B. Jordan and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, model Kendall Jenner, singer FKA Twigs and Blackpink's Jennie Kim.

The members of BTS are currently serving in Korea's mandatory military service; Jungkook was among the last to enlist alongside RM, Jimin and V.

