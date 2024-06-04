^

Korean Wave

BTS member Jin to give free hugs upon discharge from military

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 4, 2024 | 3:58pm
BTS member Jin to give free hugs upon discharge from military
Jin of South Korean K-pop group BTS in an image he posted on his Instagram account in October 2022.
@jin via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — BTS member Jin will be giving away free hugs to ARMY upon his discharge from the South Korean military. 

Jin will complete his military duty on June 12. 

“The first session is a time for light hugs with Jin per request from the artist, and is expected to last about three hours,” BigHit Music announced last Saturday. 

Jin will make an appearance at the 2024 FESTA on June 13 in Jamsil Sports Complex in southern Seoul, just a day after his military discharge.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

The "FESTA" is an annual event hosted by BTS' agency where the group engages with its dedicated fanbase, known as ARMY, to celebrate its official debut on June 13.

Jin's participation will mak his first official public appearance since he began the military service since December 2022. 

