'Moving,' '12.12: The Day' lead 2024 Baeksang Arts Awards winners
MANILA, Philippines — Historical action film "12.12: The Day" and Disney+'s action-fantasy series "Moving" won the Grand Prizes for Film and Television, respectively, at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards in South Korea.
"12.12: The Day" won two other awards: Best Film and Best Actor for Hwang Jung-min.
However horror film "Exhuma" took home the most awards among movies as it won Best Director for Jang Jae-hyun, Best Actress for Kim Go-eun, Best New Actor for Lee Do-hyun, and Best Technical Achievement for the sound design by Kim Byung-in.
The female counterpart of Lee Do-hyun's recognition went to singer-actress Bibi for "Hopeless" while the supporting role awards went to Kim Jong-soo for "Smugglers" and Lee Sang-hee for "My Name is Loh Kiwan."
The remaining film award winners were "A Wild Roomer" filmmaker Lee Jung-hong for Best New Director, "Sleep" writer Jason Yu for Best Screenplay, and "The Dream Songs" for the Gucci Impact Award.
Related: 'Queen of Tears' dethrones 'Crash Landing On You' as K-drama with highest viewership finale rating
"Moving" won two other awards, Best Screenplay for Kang Full and Best New Actor for Lee Jung-ha, losing Best Drama to "My Dearest" which picked up a Best Actor award for Namkoong Min.
Honey Lee of "Knight Flower" won Best Actress, Jeon Yu-na of "The Kidnapping Day" won Best New Actress, and the supporting role awards went to "Mask Girl" stars Ahn Jae-hong and Yeom Hye-ran.
"Adventure by Accident" won Best Entertainment Program, "Japanese Person Ozawa" won Best Educational Program, Han Dong-wook of "The Worst of Evil" won Best Director, and "Whales and I" won the Best Technical Achievement Award for the cinematography of Kim Dong-shik and Im Wan-ho.
Finally among television awards, the Best Variety Performers awards went to Na Yeong-seok and Hong Jin-kyung.
RELATED: Chavit Singson to bring 'Train to Busan' star Ma Dong-seok to the Philippines
- Latest