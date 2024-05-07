'Moving,' '12.12: The Day' lead 2024 Baeksang Arts Awards winners

Ryu Seungryong, Han Hyojoo and Zo Insung play Jang Juwon, Lee Mihyun and Kim Doosik, who, at certain points in their lives, have worked as National Intelligence Service agents in Moving, the latest action-packed series on Disney+.

MANILA, Philippines — Historical action film "12.12: The Day" and Disney+'s action-fantasy series "Moving" won the Grand Prizes for Film and Television, respectively, at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards in South Korea.

"12.12: The Day" won two other awards: Best Film and Best Actor for Hwang Jung-min.

However horror film "Exhuma" took home the most awards among movies as it won Best Director for Jang Jae-hyun, Best Actress for Kim Go-eun, Best New Actor for Lee Do-hyun, and Best Technical Achievement for the sound design by Kim Byung-in.

The female counterpart of Lee Do-hyun's recognition went to singer-actress Bibi for "Hopeless" while the supporting role awards went to Kim Jong-soo for "Smugglers" and Lee Sang-hee for "My Name is Loh Kiwan."

The remaining film award winners were "A Wild Roomer" filmmaker Lee Jung-hong for Best New Director, "Sleep" writer Jason Yu for Best Screenplay, and "The Dream Songs" for the Gucci Impact Award.

Related: 'Queen of Tears' dethrones 'Crash Landing On You' as K-drama with highest viewership finale rating

"Moving" won two other awards, Best Screenplay for Kang Full and Best New Actor for Lee Jung-ha, losing Best Drama to "My Dearest" which picked up a Best Actor award for Namkoong Min.

Honey Lee of "Knight Flower" won Best Actress, Jeon Yu-na of "The Kidnapping Day" won Best New Actress, and the supporting role awards went to "Mask Girl" stars Ahn Jae-hong and Yeom Hye-ran.

"Adventure by Accident" won Best Entertainment Program, "Japanese Person Ozawa" won Best Educational Program, Han Dong-wook of "The Worst of Evil" won Best Director, and "Whales and I" won the Best Technical Achievement Award for the cinematography of Kim Dong-shik and Im Wan-ho.

Finally among television awards, the Best Variety Performers awards went to Na Yeong-seok and Hong Jin-kyung.

RELATED: Chavit Singson to bring 'Train to Busan' star Ma Dong-seok to the Philippines