'Start-Up' star Nam Joo Hyuk discharged from military duty

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 21, 2024 | 4:40pm
'Start-Up' star Nam Joo Hyuk discharged from military duty
Korean model and actor Nam Joo-hyuk, who rose to popularity as a romantic actor lead in Korean dramas 'Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo' and 'Bride of Habaek.'
MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Nam Joo-hyuk has reportedly been discharged from his duty in the South Korean military. 

Korean media outlets reported that the "Start-Up" star was done with his mandatory military service. 

In a JTBC News report, it said the actor was discharged last September 19 after enlisting in March last year. Joo-hyuk was assigned to a military police corps. 

The actor's next project is rumored to be titled "Donggung," a fantasy drama featuring ghosts in a palace. His agency, however, said that Joo-hyuk's participation in the drama is not yet confirmed. 

Apart from "Start-Up," Joo-hyuk's other popular dramas are "Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo," "Moonlovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo," and "Twenty-Five, Twenty-One." 

RELATED: 'Start-Up' star Nam Joo Hyuk begins military service

