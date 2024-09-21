'Start-Up' star Nam Joo Hyuk discharged from military duty

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Nam Joo-hyuk has reportedly been discharged from his duty in the South Korean military.

Korean media outlets reported that the "Start-Up" star was done with his mandatory military service.

In a JTBC News report, it said the actor was discharged last September 19 after enlisting in March last year. Joo-hyuk was assigned to a military police corps.

The actor's next project is rumored to be titled "Donggung," a fantasy drama featuring ghosts in a palace. His agency, however, said that Joo-hyuk's participation in the drama is not yet confirmed.

Apart from "Start-Up," Joo-hyuk's other popular dramas are "Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo," "Moonlovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo," and "Twenty-Five, Twenty-One."

