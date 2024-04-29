^

Korean Wave

'Queen of Tears' dethrones 'Crash Landing On You' as K-drama with highest viewership finale rating

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 29, 2024 | 2:14pm
'Queen of Tears' stars Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won

MANILA, Philippines — Korean drama "Queen of Tears" now holds the record of highest viewership rating of any drama in tvN history, surpassing "Crash Landing On You."

According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of the hit romance starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won set a new record after scoring an average nationwide rating of 24.580%.

"Crash Landing On You" finale back in February 2020 scored 21.683%.

"Queen of Tears" also dominated Netflix Philippines as the number 1 TV show in the country. 

The series follows the queen of department stores (Hong Hae-in) and the prince of supermarkets (Baek Hyun-woo) weather a marital crisis, until love miraculously begins to bloom again.

