Korean Wave

More new original K-dramas arriving in 2024

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 21, 2024 | 12:00pm
From left: "Unmasked," "Light Shop," and "The Tyrant"
Disney+

MANILA, Philippines — Disney+ unveiled its 2024 slate of Korean series, hoping to continue the success of original shows like "Moving" and "Big Bet."

"Moving" starring Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo, Cha Tae-hyun, Kim Sung-kyun, Lee Jung-ha, and Go Youn-jung went on to become 2023's most viewed local original Korean show on the streaming platform.

The show's creator Kang Full returns this year with next project "Light Shop" based on the webtoon of the same name starring Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jung-eunPark Bo-yungand Bae Seong-woo.

"Light Shop" follows a group of strangers struggling with individual trauma that are drawn to a light shop that may hold the key to their pasts, presents and futures.

Ji-hoon will also star in "Blood Free" opposite "Moving" actress Han Hyo-joo, where a former bodyguard finds himself recruited to protect the head of a controversial lab-grown meat company who is also a survivor of the fateful attack that changed his life. 

Also highly anticipated is the series debut of "Parasite" star Song Kang-ho in "Uncle Samsik" alongside Byun Yo-han.

Set in turbulent 1960s' Korea, a military graduate played by Yo-han dreams of improving the country so he joins forces with Kang-ho's titular character, a shady fixer who adapts to any situation and takes whatever steps necessary to get the job done.

Related: Blackpink's Lisa debuting as Hollywood actress in 'The White Lotus'

Co-starring in the series are "All of Us Are Dead" star Lee Kyu-hyung, "Flower of Evil" star Seo Hyun-woo, Jin Ki-joo, Oh Kwang-rok, Oh Seung-hoon, and Kim Min-jae; Kyu-hyung and Hyun-woo had starred together in 2019's "Juror 8," based on "12 Angry Men."

Among the new announcements are "Unmasked," "The Tyrant," "Gangnam B-Side," and the third season of "The Zone: Survival Mission."

Kim Hye-soo stars in "Unmasked" where investigative journalists are tasked with solving the twenty-year-old cold case of a famous actor who disappeared without a trace.

Action series "The Tyrant" follows an American government agent trying to recover a deadly new virus stolen from the South Korean government.

Another thriller show, "Gangnam B-Side," follows a pariah detective pulled back into the world of vice, drugs, and corruption after the disappearance of his daughter’s friend.

Yuri and Yoo Jae-suk will return to host the newest season of "The Zone: Survival Mission" accompanied by former UFC fighter Kim Donghyun and popular YouTuber Dex, with the four attempting to overcome increasingly complex challenges.

"We will continue to scale our creative ambition with a curated collection of Asia-Pacific originals, centered on quality storytelling and top talent, in collaboration with the region’s  most exciting storytellers," said Carol Choi, Executive Vice President, Original Content Strategy, The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific.

RELATED: Song Joong Ki is a North Korea defector in 'My Name is Loh Kiwan' teaser

DISNEY

KDRAMA
