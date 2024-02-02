Song Joong Ki is a North Korea defector in 'My Name is Loh Kiwan' teaser

Song Joong Ki in "My Name is Loh Kiwan"

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming platform Netflix released a teaser for its upcoming film "My Name is Loh Kiwan" starring Song Joong Ki.

The titular character portrayed by Joong Ki is a defector from North Korea who arrives in Belgium attempting to be approved as a refugee.

The teaser shows clips of Loh Kiwan's life in North Korea, being born in Usi-gun's Hasang Collective Farm in Chagang Province and his attempt to escape authorities with his mother.

Loh Kiwan struggles to survive, especially after he is told there is no confirmation he indeed came from North Korea.

"I have managed to come this far by promising myself that I would endure and overcome whatever hell I experienced in this land," Joong Ki's Loh Kiwan says in Korean as text reads, "I have decided to survive in this land."

Filmmaker Kim Hee-jin serves as director and screenwriter. Starring opposite Joong Ki is singer-actress Choi Sung-eun from "Start-Up" as Marie, a Belgian-Korean shooter who has lost her will to live.

Also in the cast are Lee Il-hwa from the "Reply" series, Lee Sang-hee from "All of Us Are Dead," Seo Hyun-woo from "Flower of Evil," Kim Sung-ryung, and Joong Ki's "Vincenzo" and "Reborn Rich" co-star Jo Han-chul.

The movie based on Cho Hae-ji's 2019 novel "I Met Loh Kiwan" begins streaming on March 1. — Video from Netflix Philippines' YouTube channel

