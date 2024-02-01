^

Korean Wave

IU, Park Bo Gum drama to air on Netflix

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 1, 2024 | 8:53am
IU, Park Bo Gum drama to air on Netflix
Korean singer-actress IU and actor Park Bogum to star on the drama 'When Life Gives You Tangerines.'
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — IU and Park Bo-gum's upcoming drama is going to be streamed on Netflix.

The popular K-drama stars lead the cast of "When Life Gives You Tangerines." 

IU is reunited with producer Kim Won-suk, who also produced her 2018 drama "My Mister." 

In its drama brief, Netflix said the upcoming drama "chronicles the adventures of Ae-sun, 'the remarkable rebel,' and Gwan-sik, whose nickname means 'unyielding iron,' in Jeju Island, including Gwan-sik’s long-standing crush on Ae-sun since they were young."

It added that the drama's title translates to “thank you for your hard work,” which pays homage to the Jeju dialect. 

Apart from the two, the drama also stars Moon So-ri and Park Hae-joon, with screenwriter Lim Sang-chun ("Fight for My Way," "When the Camellia Blooms").

It is the first time that the two will act together as leads in a series. Bo-gum made a cameo on IU's 2015 drama "The Producers." IU's "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo" and Bo-gum's "Love in the Moonlight" were both shown at the same time in 2016. 

RELATED: From ratings rivals to lovers? IU, Park Bo Gum to star in new drama by 'Fight For My Way' writer

