Blackpink's Lisa debuting as Hollywood actress in 'The White Lotus'

MANILA, Philippines — Lalisa Manoban or Lisa from the Korean girl group Blackpink will make her Hollywood debut after being cast for the third season of "The White Lotus."

This makes Lisa the second Blackpink member to star in a HBO show after Jennie Kim appeared in the now-cancelled "The Idol" with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.

Lisa will be credited under her given name but her role remains undisclosed as with previously announced actors, which include Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Parkey Posey, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Jason Isaacs.

Natasha Rothwell will reprise her role of Belinda Lindsey, making her the third character to appear in multiple seasons after Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya McQuoid-Hunt and Jon Gries' Greg Hunt.

Production on the show will begin this month around different Thailand locations, including Bangkok, Phuket, and Koh Samui. Filming and promotion of the show is part of HBO's partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Lisa's past screen appearances were on reality programs and Blackpink documentaries, plus a cameo with the girl group on the Korean show "YG Future Strategy Office."

The singer recently launched her own management label LLOUD, under which she will handle all her projects as a soloist.

She will continue group activities with Blackpink under YG Entertainment after the group renewed an exclusive contract late last year.

