'Jewel in the Palace' continues story with Lee Young Ae reprising role after 20 years

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 31, 2024 | 4:36pm
'Jewel in the Palace' continues story with Lee Young Ae reprising role after 20 years
Lee Young-ae and Ji Jin-hee as seen in the 2003 drama 'Jewel in the Palace.'
MBC

MANILA, Philippines — Afternoons before the newscast in the 2006 saw many households glued to their TV as they watched the story of a girl who rose through the ranks, from a humble cook in the palace to its first-ever female royal physician during Korea's Joseon dynasty.

"Dae Jang Geum," or more popularly known in the Philippines as "Jewel in the Palace," is set to continue the story of Jang Geum two decades since she became the first royal physician. 

Reports on Tuesday said that Lee Young-ae, who played the titular role, is set to reprise the role that catapulted her to international stardom and helped put Korean dramas on the global map. 

Soompi reported that South Korean entertainment company Fantagio said that the drama is eyed to start filming in October. Young-ae was cast last June and they have recently signed the contract with its scriptwriter. 

The upcoming drama titled “Uinyeo Dae Jang Geum” will look into Jang Geum's life as she is now working as a uniyeo (female physician), following the end of the drama in 2003. 

RELATED: Jewel in the Palace fever hits Manila

JEWEL IN THE PALACE

K-DRAMA

LEE YOUNG AE
