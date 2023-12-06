^

Korean Wave

Blackpink signs exclusive contract for group activities with YG Entertainment

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 6, 2023 | 2:20pm
Blackpink signs exclusive contract for group activities with YG Entertainment
(L-R) Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé of Blackpink attend the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global/AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Korean girl group Blackpink renewed its contract with YG Entertainment. 

"After careful discussion with Blackpink, we signed an exclusive contract for group activities based on deep trust," the label said in a statement sent to AFP on Wednesday.

"With YG's full support, Blackpink plans to repay the love of fans around the world with activities commensurate with their global status, including the release of a new album and a large-scale world tour," it added.

The group's contract expired last August. 

Last month, Blackpink attended a state banquet in Buckingham Palace. Jennie, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo were also invested with honorary MBEs by King Charless III in recognition of the group's role as COP26 Advocates for the COP26 Summit in Glasgow two years ago. — With reports from AFP

RELATED: BLACKPINK members receive honorary MBEs from King Charles III

