BTS' V, Blackpink's Jennie split as military enlistment nears — reports

Jennie performing a revamped version of her song “Solo" during Blackpink's 2021 "The Show" livestreamed concert; V of BTS attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MANILA, Philippines — Korean artists Taehyung or V from BTS and Jennie from Blackpink have reportedly broken up.

The singers' respective labels, Big Hit Music for V and YG Entertainment for Jennie, have never officially confirmed the two were dating. Their numerous fans, however, have spotted them together, leading them to speculate on the two star's relationship.

Such instances include visiting Korea's Jeju Island together last year; Jennie inviting V and his good friends Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik to a private listening party for her single "You & Me" and allegedly holding hands in Paris last May.

Similarly, Big Hit Music and YG Entertainment have not addressed the alleged split of their respective artists.

V is scheduled to enlist with BTS' leader RM, while their colleagues, Jimin and Jungkook, are enlisting together sometime this month.

"We ask for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook until they complete their military service and return. Our company will also strive to provide all the support they need during this time," Big Hit Music said about the four individuals' upcoming enlistment.

Jin, J-Hope and Suga are already in the middle of their service, with Suga working as a social service agent because of a previous shoulder injury.

Blackpink recently renewed their "exclusive contract for group activities" with YG Entertainment as the the group's previous contract expired in August.

"[The group] plans to repay the love of fans around the world with activities commensurate with their global status, including the release of a new album and a large-scale world tour," said YG Entertainment after the renewal was confirmed.

