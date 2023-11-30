^

'Lookalikes' Liza Soberano, Nancy McDonie star in Korean series 'Hwaiting'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 30, 2023 | 12:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano has joined the cast of Korean TV series "Hwaiting." 

In her Instagram account, Liza posted a video showing her promoting the show.

"Hi everyone the first episode of HWAITING Season 4 is out now. Click above to watch the premiere now," Liza said in the video. 

Liza will be joined by Eric Nam, The Boyz's Kevin and Jacob, ASTRO's Jinjin, and former Momoland member Nancy McDonie.

DIVE Studios announced the return of "HWAITING" last week. 

"Get ready for the most exciting season of HWAITING yet!" DIVE announced on Twitter.

"Join Eric Nam, JINJIN of ASTRO, KEVIN & JACOB of THE BOYZ, NANCY, and LIZA SOBERANO on an incredible journey," it added. 

In her Instagram story last week, Liza said she's excited to see the show. 

“Had so much fun filming this. Excited for everyone to see it!” she wrote. 

Apart from her Korean stint, Liza is also part of Hollywood movie "Lisa Frankenstein" starring Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton. She was seen in the official teaser of the movie.

RELATED: WATCH: Liza Soberano appears on 'Lisa Frankenstein' teaser

