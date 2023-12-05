^

Korean Wave

BTS label gives updates on remaining members' military enlistment process

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 5, 2023 | 4:08pm
BTS label gives updates on remaining members' military enlistment process
South Korean boy band BTS arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.
AFP / Angela Weiss

MANILA, Philippines — Big Hit Music, the record label of BTS, has released more information about the military enlistment process of its remaining members.

The label announced last month that RM, Jungkook, V and Jimin would begin the process of enlisting in Korea's mandatory military service.

BTS members Jin, J-Hope and Suga are already in the middle of their service, with Suga working as a social service agent because of a previous shoulder injury.

Big Hit Music shared a new announcement on the social media platform Weverse regarding the four remaining members "fulfilling their required time" with the military through their upcoming enlistment.

According to the label, Jimin and Jungkook are scheduled to enlist together, while RM and V will enlist according to their respective procedures. There is no official event the day any of them will enter the military.

The said entrance ceremony will be dedicated only to the members' families and military personnel.

Related: Remaining BTS members begin military enlistment

"To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only," Big Hit Music said.

The label additionally advised fans not to purchase unauthorized tours or product packages illegally using their artists' intellectual property, and that it would take necessary action against any commercial attempts on such activities.

"We ask for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook until they complete their military service and return. Our company will also strive to provide all the support they need during this time," the label ended.

Following a hiatus announcement in 2022, members of BTS began focusing on their solo careers and renewed their label contracts last September.

BTS plans to regroup in 2025 once all members have finished their military service.

RELATED: BTS' Jungkook pens letter to ARMY ahead of December military enlistment

vuukle comment

BTS

KPOP

MILITARY ENLISTMENT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
BLACKPINK visits Buckingham Palace for state banquet
12 days ago

BLACKPINK visits Buckingham Palace for state banquet

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
Korean girl group BLACKPINK was among the esteemed guests at a state banquet inside Buckingham Palace, honoring 140 years...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Remaining BTS members begin military enlistment
13 days ago

Remaining BTS members begin military enlistment

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
The remaining members of K-pop group BTS have began the process of enlisting in Korea's mandatory military service.
Korean Wave
fbtw
New BTS docuseries arriving this December
13 days ago

New BTS docuseries arriving this December

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
A new documentary series about the K-pop boy band BTS will stream on Disney+ beginning December 20.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino starring in 'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim' Pinoy remake
14 days ago

Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino starring in 'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim' Pinoy remake

By Kristofer Purnell | 14 days ago
Kapamilya actors Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino are confirmed to star in the Filipino remake of popular Korean series "What's...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Filipina Sophia Laforteza joins girl group KATSEYE under BTS agency
14 days ago

Filipina Sophia Laforteza joins girl group KATSEYE under BTS agency

By Jan Milo Severo | 14 days ago
Filipina Sophia Laforteza topped the reality show "Dream Academy" as she joins HYBE and Geffen's girl group KATSEYE.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Stage set for Asian Awards 2023
November 16, 2023 - 12:36pm

Stage set for Asian Awards 2023

November 16, 2023 - 12:36pm
Asian superstars, including NewJeans, ZEROBASEONE and LE SSERAFIM, take center stage as the Philippines hosts the Asia Artist...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with