BTS label gives updates on remaining members' military enlistment process

South Korean boy band BTS arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Big Hit Music, the record label of BTS, has released more information about the military enlistment process of its remaining members.

The label announced last month that RM, Jungkook, V and Jimin would begin the process of enlisting in Korea's mandatory military service.

BTS members Jin, J-Hope and Suga are already in the middle of their service, with Suga working as a social service agent because of a previous shoulder injury.

Big Hit Music shared a new announcement on the social media platform Weverse regarding the four remaining members "fulfilling their required time" with the military through their upcoming enlistment.

According to the label, Jimin and Jungkook are scheduled to enlist together, while RM and V will enlist according to their respective procedures. There is no official event the day any of them will enter the military.

The said entrance ceremony will be dedicated only to the members' families and military personnel.

"To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only," Big Hit Music said.

The label additionally advised fans not to purchase unauthorized tours or product packages illegally using their artists' intellectual property, and that it would take necessary action against any commercial attempts on such activities.

"We ask for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook until they complete their military service and return. Our company will also strive to provide all the support they need during this time," the label ended.

Following a hiatus announcement in 2022, members of BTS began focusing on their solo careers and renewed their label contracts last September.

BTS plans to regroup in 2025 once all members have finished their military service.

