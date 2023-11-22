Remaining BTS members begin military enlistment

South Korean boy band BTS arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The remaining members of K-pop group BTS have began the process of enlisting in Korea's mandatory military service.

BTS' label Big Hit Music released a statement on the community platform Weverse that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have all initiated the military enlistment process.

"The artists are preparing to fulfill their military service duties. We will inform you of further updates in due course," the statement read. "We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook until they complete their military service and safely return."

Big Hit Music additionally assured that the label too would be providing support for all its artists, including the four men.

Jin and J-Hope are already well into active military duty, while Suga was designated as a social service worker last September because of a previously sustained shoulder injury.

The remaining four could have opted to postpone their military service — a two-year requirement for all able-bodied men in Korea — until they turned 30 years old through a revised law, but with this early process it is now likely BTS will indeed regroup in 2025.

It was recently revealed a new documentary series about BTS would begin streaming on Disney+ next month.

The eight-part "BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star" will follow the group's decade-long career to date and feature in-depth interviews with each of the group's members.

RELATED: New BTS docuseries arriving this December