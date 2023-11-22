^

Korean Wave

Remaining BTS members begin military enlistment

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 22, 2023 | 2:04pm
Remaining BTS members begin military enlistment
South Korean boy band BTS arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.
AFP/Angela Weiss

MANILA, Philippines — The remaining members of K-pop group BTS have began the process of enlisting in Korea's mandatory military service.

BTS' label Big Hit Music released a statement on the community platform Weverse that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have all initiated the military enlistment process.

"The artists are preparing to fulfill their military service duties. We will inform you of further updates in due course," the statement read. "We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook until they complete their military service and safely return."

Big Hit Music additionally assured that the label too would be providing support for all its artists, including the four men.

Jin and J-Hope are already well into active military duty, while Suga was designated as a social service worker last September because of a previously sustained shoulder injury.

The remaining four could have opted to postpone their military service — a two-year requirement for all able-bodied men in Korea — until they turned 30 years old through a revised law, but with this early process it is now likely BTS will indeed regroup in 2025.

It was recently revealed a new documentary series about BTS would begin streaming on Disney+ next month.

The eight-part "BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star" will follow the group's decade-long career to date and feature in-depth interviews with each of the group's members.

RELATED: New BTS docuseries arriving this December

vuukle comment

BTS

KPOP

MILITARY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Brie Larson praises Park Seo Joon in 'The Marvels' promo
6 days ago

Brie Larson praises Park Seo Joon in 'The Marvels' promo

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Low box office returns are not stopping the cast of "The Marvels" from praising one another, especially star Brie Larson for...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Seventeen adds another date to Manila 'Follow' concert
8 days ago

Seventeen adds another date to Manila 'Follow' concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines (LNPH) announced that Seventeen's "Follow" tour will have a second day. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Lee Seung Gi serenades Filipino fans, leads Chimaek Chicken & Beer Festival
9 days ago

Lee Seung Gi serenades Filipino fans, leads Chimaek Chicken & Beer Festival

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
Korean star Lee Seung Gi serenaded Filipino fans at the Chimaek Chicken & Beer Festival in BGC Amphitheater last night.&...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee monster drama 'Gyeongseong Creature' gets release dates
9 days ago

Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee monster drama 'Gyeongseong Creature' gets release dates

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 days ago
Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee's much-anticipated drama "Gyeongseong Creature" will be released in two parts on the streaming...
Korean Wave
fbtw
WATCH: Lee Junho reenacts 'Red Sleeve' confession scene in Filipino
10 days ago

WATCH: Lee Junho reenacts 'Red Sleeve' confession scene in Filipino

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 10 days ago
Korean star Lee Junho went the extra mile by singing a Filipino song and reenacting a scene from his critically acclaimed...
Korean Wave
fbtw
From cutting onions to romance: Lee Junho blushes while reenacting Yoona scene in 'King The Land'&nbsp;
10 days ago

From cutting onions to romance: Lee Junho blushes while reenacting Yoona scene in 'King The Land' 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 10 days ago
Korean star Lee Junho is such a professional that he even tried hard to recapture one iconic kilig moment for his fans and...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with