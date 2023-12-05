Usher dances 'Yeah!' with BTS' Jungkook in new collab

MANILA, Philippines — R&B singer Usher has collaborated once more with BTS member Jungkook, this time for one of the former's past works.

Jungkook released his debut album "Golden" last month, with the fourth track "Standing Next To You" as the album's third single after "Seven" and "3D."

To further promote "Standing Next To You," Jungkook released two remixes of the songs: one with Justin Timberlake and more recently with Usher.

The latter has now returned the favor by tapping Jungkook in a TikTok dance video of his hit song "Yeah!" from 2004 with Ludacris and Lil Jon.

The two singers posted on their respective TikTok accounts the same 30-second video of them dancing to "Yeah!"

Usher wore a black sleeveless top and black pants while Jungkook wore a white sweater over a black shirt and baggy jeans, the location appearing to be a warehouse.

Both singers mentioned in their videos' captions "stay tuned," teasing fans that another collaboration may be on the horizon.

Jungkook recently announced that he would be following his BTS colleagues Jin, Suga and J-Hope in enlisting for Korea's mandatory military service.

Usher, in the meantime, is gearing up for the release of "Coming Home," his first solo album in eight years, which will come out the same day of his Super Bowl LVIII half-time show performance on February 11.

