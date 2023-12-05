^

Entertainment

Usher dances 'Yeah!' with BTS' Jungkook in new collab

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 5, 2023 | 1:07pm
Usher dances 'Yeah!' with BTS' Jungkook in new collab
Singers Jungkook and Usher
Usher via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — R&B singer Usher has collaborated once more with BTS member Jungkook, this time for one of the former's past works.

Jungkook released his debut album "Golden" last month, with the fourth track "Standing Next To You" as the album's third single after "Seven" and "3D."

To further promote "Standing Next To You," Jungkook released two remixes of the songs: one with Justin Timberlake and more recently with Usher.

The latter has now returned the favor by tapping Jungkook in a TikTok dance video of his hit song "Yeah!" from 2004 with Ludacris and Lil Jon.

The two singers posted on their respective TikTok accounts the same 30-second video of them dancing to "Yeah!"

@jungkook Yeah! with@Usher Raymond #StayTuned #StandingNextToYou ? Yeah! (feat. Lil Jon & Ludacris) - Usher

Usher wore a black sleeveless top and black pants while Jungkook wore a white sweater over a black shirt and baggy jeans, the location appearing to be a warehouse.

Both singers mentioned in their videos' captions "stay tuned," teasing fans that another collaboration may be on the horizon.

Jungkook recently announced that he would be following his BTS colleagues Jin, Suga and J-Hope in enlisting for Korea's mandatory military service.

Usher, in the meantime, is gearing up for the release of "Coming Home," his first solo album in eight years, which will come out the same day of his Super Bowl LVIII half-time show performance on February 11.

RELATED: R&B hitmaker Usher to headline Super Bowl 2024 halftime show

vuukle comment

BTS

JUNGKOOK

KPOP

TIKTOK

USHER

USHER RAYMOND

YEAH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Daniel Padilla, Andrea Brillantes Spain pictures go viral amid KathNiel breakup

Daniel Padilla, Andrea Brillantes Spain pictures go viral amid KathNiel breakup

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Separate photos of Daniel Padilla and Andrea Brillantes in Spain have been trending online amid the actor's breakup with long-time...
Entertainment
fbtw
Annette Gozon opens up about Vic Sotto contract

Annette Gozon opens up about Vic Sotto contract

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
GMA Films president and GMA Network senior vice president Annette Gozon-Valdes said that Vic Sotto has renewed his contract...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sofia Andres unfollows Andrea Brillantes, shares cryptic post amid KathNiel breakup

Sofia Andres unfollows Andrea Brillantes, shares cryptic post amid KathNiel breakup

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Sofia Andres shared a post believed by Internet users to be pertaining to Andrea Brillantes after Sofia's friend Kathryn Bernardo...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Heaven Peralejo named Ginebra Calendar Girl 2024
play

WATCH: Heaven Peralejo named Ginebra Calendar Girl 2024

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Heaven Peralejo was recently unveiled as Ginebra San Miguel’s 2024 Calendar Girl during a media launch...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Magiging mahirap pero kailangan': Daniel Padilla emotional in breakup message for Kathryn Bernardo
play

'Magiging mahirap pero kailangan': Daniel Padilla emotional in breakup message for Kathryn Bernardo

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Minutes after Kathryn Bernardo admitted that they have broken up, Daniel Padilla also announced their separation.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Boots, Paolo, Rhian reflect on Alzheimer&rsquo;s theme in Ikaw At Ako film

Boots, Paolo, Rhian reflect on Alzheimer’s theme in Ikaw At Ako film

By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
The upcoming film Ikaw At Ako revolves around a multi-generational story exploring lasting love.
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Ely Buendia, Rico Blanco rock 'The Last Rakrakan'

WATCH: Ely Buendia, Rico Blanco rock 'The Last Rakrakan'

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
"The Last Rakrakan" was a huge success after Original Pilipino Music (OPM) fans trooped to the SMDC Festival Grounds...
Entertainment
fbtw
Incubus to hold Manila concert in April 2024

Incubus to hold Manila concert in April 2024

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Brandon Boyd, Mike Einziger, José Pasillas, Chris Kilmore and Ben Kenney are set to rock Manila anew when they will...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Marian Rivera leads flash mob with 'Sabay Sabay Tayo'

WATCH: Marian Rivera leads flash mob with 'Sabay Sabay Tayo'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Marian Rivera is thrilled that her 2009 hit song "Sabay Sabay Tayo" is still popular with the younger generation. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mallari' creators hope to match, surpass 'Feng Shui' success

'Mallari' creators hope to match, surpass 'Feng Shui' success

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Mallari" director Derick Cabrido and writer Enrico Santos hope that their Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry will...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with