BTS' Jungkook pens letter to ARMY ahead of December military enlistment

MANILA, Philippines — Korean artist Jungkook has penned a letter to fans regarding his upcoming enlistment for the military, shortly after it was announced he and the remaining members of BTS would begin the enlistment process.

BTS' label Big Hit Music announced in a statement that Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and V have all initiated the military enlistment process.

All able-bodied men in South Korea are required to serve in the military for two years. The BTS members could have opted to postpone their service until they turned 30 years old through a revised law, but decided to push through in order to continue the planned regroup in 2025.

Jin and J-Hope are already well into active military duty, while Suga was designated as a social service worker last September because of a previously sustained shoulder injury.

Following news of the remaining members beginning the enlistment process, the youngest BTS member Jungkook wrote a letter to BTS fans known as ARMY on the community platform Weverse to quell emotions since the artist had a stellar 2023 as a soloist.

Jungkook began his letter by noting the cool winter weather and confirming he would be enlisting in the military next month.

"A part of me feels heavy as I tell you this, but on the other hand, my heart grows warm as I recall the precious memories that I've shared with ARMY," Jungkook wrote in Korean. "Every moment that I've spent with you guys was the brightest period in my life. ARMYs' smiles, support, and love, have led me to here."

The artist also said he was grateful for fans encouraging his dreams and silently walking with him on the journey.

Jungkook acknowledged caution in asking ARMY to be patient while he serves, but assured his return to "where I always was, standing on stage again having grown."

"During this time, I hope that ARMYs' lives will always be filled with laughter and happiness, and I hope that your daily lives will be filled with health and beauty. I'll be missing you deep in my heart, as I wait for the day where I can meet you again to talk about new things. Don't be sick, and stay healthy. I love you," Jungkook ended.

The letter didn't end there as Jungkook amusingly added a postscript, "Is it too early to be writing a letter? Eh-hem."

Eagle-eyed ARMY were quick to notice that Jungkook posted his letter at 6:13 p.m. (Korea time), which they emotionally speculated was a reference to BTS' debut a decade ago in June 2013.

RM, Jimin, and V have yet to announce when will they enlist, but BTS is still expected to reconvene in 2025 with all members completing their military duties.

Since BTS announced its hiatus last year, Jungkook has released "Dreamers" for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, dropped his debut album "Golden" featuring the singles "Seven," "3D," and "Standing Next to You," and collaborated with The Kid Laroi and Central Cee on the former's "Too Much."

