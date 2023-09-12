ITZY, Stray Kids, The Boyz returning to the Philippines for 2023 Asia Artist Awards

The five-member K-pop girl group Itzy delights fans for their meet-and-greet at the jampacked Glorietta Activity Center, Makati City on January 13, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Kpop groups ITZY, Stray Kids, and The Boyz are the latest artists confirmed to attend the 2023 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) to be held in the Philippines this December, just months after each were in the country.

Local events organizer Pulp Live World confirmed to Philstar.com that ITZY, Stray Kids, and The Boyz were in the latest batch of artists to attend this year's AAA along with singer Kwon Eun Bi and another boyband &TEAM.

Pulp Live World's announcement was further confirmed by StarNews, one of the organizers of the AAA since 2016 with South Korean business newspaper Money Today and another of its global media brands like StarNews, MTN.

Previously confirmed to attend the 2023 AAA on December 14 at the Philippine Arena were Kpop groups NewJeans, Le Sserafim, NMIXX, BoyNextDoor, ZEROBASEONE, and actors Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Sejeong, Kim Seon-ho and Moon Ga-young.

IVE's Jang Won Young returns for hosting duties for the third consecutive year and will be accompanied by Kang Daniel and ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hang Bin.

ITZY has been to the Philippines thrice before: first in December 2019 several months after debuting, last January as the first stop of its "CHECKMATE" world tour, and most recently in April for a fan meet courtesy of a local fashion brand.

The girl group composed of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna won two awards at last year's AAA, the Best Artist Award and Best Asia Celebrity, both in the Music category.

Stray Kids similarly also first visited the country in 2019 then had two visits this year, a fanmeet in January and a concert in March, both at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The boy group composed of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N also won two awards in the last edition of the AAA, the Daesang Grand Prize for Album of the Year and the Best Choice Award for Music.

The Boyz's previous two visits to the Philippines were both earlier this year, the "K-Verse" concert in April and the solo "Zeneration" world tour concert in July, and was also a Best Artist Award winner last year.

