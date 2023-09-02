NewJeans, Le Sserafim heading to the Philippines for 2023 Asia Artist Awards

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop girl groups NewJeans and Le Sserafim are included in the first line-up of artists attending the 2023 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) to be held in the Philippines this December.

It was announced earlier this week that the 2023 edition of the AAA would be held on December 14 at the Philippine Arena, just the third time the annual ceremony will be held outside of South Korea since starting in 2016 and the first in the Philippines.

Also in the first line-up of artists with NewJeans and Le Sserafim are fellow girl group NMIXX and the boy groups BOYNEXTDOOR and Zerobaseone, all of them from K-pop's 4th generation though the boy groups are being pegged as the start of the 5th generation.

Last year, NewJeans won the Grand Prize for Performance of the Year while Le Sserafim was a winner for Best Musician; both groups also won the Rookie of the Year Award in the music category.

NMIXX also won two awards at the AAA last year held in Nagoya, Japan both in the music category as well, Best Emotive Award and the New Wave Award.

The AAA is organized by South Korean business newspaper Money Today and its global media brands MTN and StarNews, recognizing Asian artists from the fields of film, television and music.

Earlier this year, AAA 2022 winners Kim Seon-ho, Hwang Minhyun, Lee Jun-young and Kim Young-dae performed at the "Male God" concert which serves as a precursor to the AAA.

