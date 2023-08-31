^

Korean Wave

Philippines to host 2023 Asia Artist Awards this December

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 31, 2023 | 1:13pm
2022 Asia Artist Awards
StarNews Korea

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will host the Asia Artist Awards (AAA) for the very first time in December this year.

Korean media outlet StarNews broke the news on Wednesday. 

The AAA is organized by South Korean business newspaper Money Today and its global media brands MTN and StarNews. It has been recognizing Asian artists from the fields of film, television and music since 2016. 

The annual ceremony has been held outside of South Korea just twice before: Hanoi in Vietnam in 2019 and Nagoya in Japan last year.  Each edition has been co-hosted by singer-actor Leeteuk, the leader of the K-pop group Super Junior.

The 2023 AAA, to be held at the Philippine Arena this December 14 as co-organized by Pulp Live World, will be held in-person like Nagoya after three years of online staging due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

K-pop boy groups BTS and Seventeen currently tie for the most AAA awards with 13, four more than another K-pop boy group EXO, girl group Twice and singer Lim Young-woong.

Seventeen and Lim Young-woong were among the Grand Prize (Daesang) winners last year as they won Singer of the Year and Stage of the Year, respectively, as did Lee Jun Ho (Actor of the Year), NewJeans (Performance of the Year), Ive (Song of the Year), and Stray Kids (Album of the Year).

Other winners from last year include BLACKPINK, Le Sserafim, Treasure, Lapillus, Kep1er and Kard for music. Acting citations went to Park Min-young, Han So-hee, Seo In-guk, Kim Seon-ho, Kim Sejeong, Yuri, Lee Jae-wook, Hwang Minhyun, Choi Siwon, Ryu Kyung-soo, and Kang Daniel.

Earlier this year, Kim Seon-ho, Hwang Minhyun, Lee Jun-young and Kim Young-dae performed at the "Male God" concert, which serves as a precursor to the AAA.

RELATED: Korea sends Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Young film 'Concrete Utopia' to Oscars 2024

