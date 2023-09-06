Kang Daniel, IVE's Wonyoung, ZEROBASEONE's Hanbin to host 2023 Asia Artist Awards in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Jang Won Young of the Korean girl group IVE is set to return as one of the hosts of the Asia Artist Awards, to be held this year in the Philippines, alongside new hosts Sung Hang Bin of boy group ZEROBASEONE and Kang Daniel.

Wonyoung, as she is more commonly known, previously co-hosted the 2021 and 2022 editions of the AAA with Super Junior's leader Leeteuk, making 2023 the first time in six years he will not be hosting the ceremony.

Co-organizer of the AAA Star News and PULP Live World confirmed Wonyoung, Kang, and Hanbin as the hosts of the 2023 AAA taking place in Philippine Arena on December 14.

IVE won four awards at the 2022 AAA, including the Daesang for Song of the Year, Rookie of the Year for Music, and the Hot Trend Award for Music while the group's producer Seo Hyun Joo of Starship Entertainment won Producer of the Year.

Artist-entrepreneur Kang last year won Rookie of the Year and the Potential Award, both for Film/Television while ZEROBASEONE was previously confirmed to be part of the first batch of artists set to perform at the 2023 AAA along with NewJeans, Le Sserafim, BoyNextDoor, and NMIXX.

Coincidentally, NewJeans and Le Sserafim also won the Rookie of the Year for Music with IVE last year, making this year an interesting reunion for the winners should Wonyoung's companions attend as well.

This is just the third time ever since the AAA began in 2016 that it will be held outside of South Korea and the first time to be staged in the Philippines.

PULP Live World Vice President's Happee Sy-Go teased on X, formerly known as Twitter, that P-Pop and local artists should make an appearance at the 2023 AAA.

"We shall make our country proud and showcase our homegrown talents worldwide too," Sy-Go said.

