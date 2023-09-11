Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Sejeong, Kim Seon Ho among stars attending AAA 2023 in the Philippines

"Business Proposal" stars Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Sejeong (left) and Kim Seon-ho are confirmed to attend the Asia Artist Awards to be held for the first time in the Philippines on December 14 at the Philippine Arena.

MANILA, Philippines — "Business Proposal" leads Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Sejeong and "Welcome to Waikiki 2" actors Kim Seon-ho and Moon Ga-young are among the K-drama stars confirmed to be attending the Asia Artist Awards 2023 (AAA) to be held for the first time in the Philippines on December 14.

After the announcement last month, StarNews reported earlier today that the four actors will be gracing the December event at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Local events organizer Pulp Live World reposted on X, formerly Twitter, the article on the said announcement.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Jang Won-young of the Korean girl group IVE is set to return as hosts of AAA alongside new hosts Sung Hang-bin of boy group ZEROBASEONE and Kang Daniel.

The AAA is organized by South Korean business newspaper Money Today and its global media brands MTN and StarNews. It has been recognizing Asian artists from the fields of film, television and music since 2016.

