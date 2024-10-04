^

Nation

10th ID gets 12 motorcycles for community peacebuilding efforts

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 4, 2024 | 1:47pm
10th ID gets 12 motorcycles for community peacebuilding efforts
The motorcycles donated to the 10th Infantry Division by a large Cavendish banana producing firm in Region 11 had been turned over to soldiers involved in peacebuilding programs in far-flung areas.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY— The mobility of soldiers involved in community peacebuilding projects of the Army’s 10th Infantry Division got a boost with their having received 12 brand new motorcycles on Thursday, October 3, donated by a Cavendish banana producing company.

Major Gen. Allan Hambala, commander of the 10th ID, told reporters in Central Mindanao via Viber on Friday that the motorcycles shall be used by soldiers implementing, along with local executives, projects meant to sustain the “insurgency free” status now of all towns and cities covered by the division.

More than 400 members of the New People’s Army had surrendered to units of the 10th ID in Regions 10, 11 and 13 in the past 24 months.

“We are grateful to the private company that donated these motorcycles to us,” Hambala said.

Hambala said the motorcycles were turned over to them by Jose Manuel Lagdameo, vice president of the Anflocor and Kensington Ventures Incorporated, a subsidiary of the Cavendish banana producer and exporter Tagum Agricultural Development Corporation, during a symbolic rite held at the 10th ID’s command center in Mawab, Davao de Oro.

