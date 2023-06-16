Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders share baby's first image

Left photo shows South Korean actor Song Joong-ki while right photo shows British actress Katy Louise Saunders poses as she arrives for the amfAR 21st Annual Cinema Against AIDS during the 67th Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, on May 22, 2014.

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Song Joong Ki and his wife Katy Louise Saunders have welcomed the birth of their first son in Rome, Italy.

Joong Ki confirmed his wife Katy Louise Saunders already gave birth in an official fan cafe message accompanied by a black-and-white photo of a baby grabbing hold of a finger. Katy posted the same image on her Instagram account.

In his message, Joong Ki said Katy and the baby were in very good health, even calling his newborn son "the most precious gift to have found its way to a married couple whose biggest dream was to start a family."

In the same message, the actor gave updates about recent projects he's been involved, including finishing filming of "My Name Is Loh Kiwan" in Hungary.

The "Vicenzo" and "Reborn Rich" star also shared his experience at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where he snapped a photo with Bela Padilla, for Kim Chang-hoon’s feature film debut "Hopeless," in which Joong Ki stars in.

"All the moments from the film festival still feel like a dream to me," Joong Ki said. "That's how happily I've been spending my days."

Joong Ki was previously married to his "Descendants of the Sun" co-star Song Hye Kyo but they divorced in 2019 after being wed for nearly two years.

The actor confirmed he married Katy in January and were indeed expecting after rumors circulated online that he was in a new relationship.

