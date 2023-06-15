^

Korean Wave

Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders welcome 1st baby in Italy

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 15, 2023 | 8:31am
Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders welcome 1st baby in Italy
From left: South Korean actor Song Joong-ki arrives for the 50th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton Hotel in New York City on November 21, 2022; British actress Katy Louise Saunders poses as she arrives for the amfAR 21st Annual Cinema Against AIDS during the 67th Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, on May 22, 2014.
AFP/ Angela Weiss, Alberto Pizzoli

MANILA, Philippines — British actress Katy Louise Saunders gave birth to her 1st baby with Korean superstar Song Joong Ki. 

Song shared to his fans through fan cafe that his wife gave birth in Rome, Italy. 

"I’m in Italy right now. I finally met my baby here in Rome, my wife’s hometown. He’s a healthy son. Both the baby and his mother are very healthy, so I’m taking care of my family happily with gratitude," Song wrote. 

"I think it’s the most precious gift that came to our couple, whose biggest dream was to create a happy family for the rest of our lives. And I think this great day has come thanks to the support from many people. Thank you," he added. 

He thanked his fans for the support as he promised to return to acting. 

“I’ll come back with wonderful works, living up to who I am and my status as an actor,” he said. 

Last January, Song announced his marriage and new baby with Katy. 

He wrote an open letter to his fans on his fan cafe. 

"Hello, this is Joong Ki. I wanted to share the happiest and most important promise in my life with you all. I have promised Katy Louise Saunders, who has been supporting me and sharing time together, to spend the rest of my life together," he said.

"She has a kind heart and she has led a passionate life. She is a wise and amazing person, who I admire. Thanks to her, I'm becoming a better person."

