Bela Padilla snaps photo with Song Joong-ki at Cannes Film Festival

Kristofer Purnell
May 23, 2023 | 8:20pm
Bela Padilla snaps photo with Song Joong-ki at Cannes Film Festival
Bela Padilla with Song Joong-ki at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Instagram / Bela Padilla

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Bela Padilla has been at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival since it began last May 16, but a week her highlight so far must be getting a photo with Korean actor Song Joong-ki.

Bela is in Cannes with director Adolfo Alix to learn more after filmmaking, this as apart from acting she has also produced, written, and even directed her own film with 2023's "Yung Libro sa Napanood Ko" opposite another Korean actor Yoo Min-Gon being her latest project

The actress must have had more of a surprise encounter after getting a photo with "Descendants of the Sun," "Vincenzo" and "Reborn Rich" star Joong-ki and posting it on her Instagram account.

"Good morning," Bela wrote in her caption folllowed by the monkey emoji covering his eyes, "He’s so chill and friendly."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bela Padilla (@bela)

Bela thanked Adolfo for pointing out Joong-ki so she could take a photo with him; Adolfo himself was able to grab a photo with the Korean actor, "Big Boss is a nice guy and very accommodating."

Celebrities were quick to comment their joy and humor at Bela meeting Joong-Ki including Angelica Panganiban, Kim Chiu, Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla, Kuya Kim Atienza, Tim Yap, Kaye Abad, and Ryan Bang who joked he was Joong-ki himself.

"Yung Libro sa Napanood Ko" competed at the first-ever Summer Metro Manila Film Festival with seven nominations including Best Actress for Bela.

Joong-ki, formerly married to "Descendants of the Sun" co-star Song Hye-kyo to form the "Song-Song" couple, meanwhile hit headlines earlier this year after confirming he had wed and was expecting a child with British actress Katy Louise Saunders.

RELATED: Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders may be eligible for ‘multicultural family’ benefits

