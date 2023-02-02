Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders may be eligible for â€˜multicultural familyâ€™ benefits

^

Korean Wave

Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders may be eligible for ‘multicultural family’ benefits

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 2, 2023 | 2:11pm
Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders may be eligible for 'multicultural family' benefits
Left photo shows South Korean actor Song Joong-ki while right photo shows British actress Katy Louise Saunders poses as she arrives for the amfAR 21st Annual Cinema Against AIDS during the 67th Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, on May 22, 2014.
Instagram/hi_songjoongki and AFP/Alberto Pizzoli

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Song Joong Ki and his new wife actress Katy Louise Saunders may be eligible for several benefits for "multicultural families" as provided by South Korean law.

The Multicultural Families Support Act, which was recognized in South Korea last May 2020, was passed for the benefit citizens born in the country who are married to immigrants or naturalized citizens.

The latest update regarding Saunders, who is pregnant with Joong Ki's child, is that she and her parents are currently living at the actor's home in Itaewon, South Korea.

As such, the celebrity couple may be able to receive special benefits such as discounts on water, electricity, medical and phone bills — the latter up to 25%.

More benefits for families include airfare and pocket money for holidays, and long-term loans for marriage, children's tuition and living costs at low rates.

One key benefit is that children in multicultural families can easily apply for international schools which are considered prestigious institutions in South Korea, as compared to Korean citizens who must legally complete at least three years of education overseas to be able to apply.

RELATED: Song Joong Ki announces marriage, baby with Katy Louise Saunders 

Another key benefit for children in multicultural families is that they have priority or early admission to state-run daycare centers, annex kindergartens and local colleges.

Lower-income families, which likely doesn't include Joong Ki and Saunders, are also prioritized in applying for public rental houses.

Saunders herself can get a Korean language education, even any form of social adaptation education or vocational education, if she chooses to permanently reside in South Korea.

The couple could also receive "nutrition and health education and the provision of helper service before and after childbirth, medical examination, and interpretation at the scene of medical examination" which could be beneficial for the coming birth of their child.

Joong Ki announced his marriage to Saunders and her pregnancy last January 30, saying "she has a kind heart and she has led a passionate life. She is a wise and amazing person, who I admire. Thanks to her, I'm becoming a better person."

RELATED: Song Joong Ki's wife Katy Louise Saunders seen shopping baby clothes in South Korea

SONG JOONG KI

SONG JOONG-KI

SOUTH KOREA
1 hour ago

