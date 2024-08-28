^

Cristy Fermin says cyber libel complaint from Alex, Toni Gonzaga's mom junked

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 28, 2024 | 9:43am
Entertainment host and columnist Cristy Fermin
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin revealed that Toni and Alex Gonzaga's mom Pinty also filed a cyber libel complaint against her. 

In her program "Cristy Ferminute" last Monday, Fermin said that the case was already dismissed by the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office. 

“Alam niyo po mga kapatid, meron po akong sasabihin sa inyo na rebelasyon," she said. 

“Hindi lang po ako nagsa-salita at ayoko ho ipagmalaki, pero ilang buwan na po ang nakararaan, idinemanda po ako at si Wendell Alvarez ni Mrs. Pinty Gonzaga.

“Nabasura po 'yung kaso. Hindi rin po kami nag-harap sa piskalya. Hindi lang po kami maingay, nabasura po 'yung kasong yon, cyber libel. Nabasura po yon sa Quezon City kaya maraming ganito na hindi na lang po kami nagsa-salita."

Cristy did not give details on the complaint filed by Pinty.

“Baka sabihin, 'Nagya-yabang pa kayo, ganito ganyan.' Hindi po, nabasura po 'yon," she said. 

"Si Mrs. Pinty Gonzaga po ang nag-demanda sa amin ni Wendell. Ngayon ko lang sinabi,” she added. 

Apart from Pinty, Cristy also received cyber libel complaints from Sarah Lahbati's mom Esther, Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque and celebrity couple Sharon Cuneta and Kiko Pangilinan. 

'Don't shoot the messenger': Cristy Fermin reacts to Kiko-Sharon Cyber Libel charges

