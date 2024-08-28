BTS' Jin appearing on Netflix reality show 'Kian’s Bizarre B&B'

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer Jin of the boy band BTS will appear in the upcoming Netflix reality series "Kian’s Bizarre B&B" led by entertainer Kim Hee-min, better known as Kian84.

Several Korean media outlets reported Jin would be participating in the upcoming reality show until it was confirmed by Netflix's Korean content accounts on social media.

Also confirmed to be on "Kian’s Bizarre B&B" is actress Ji Ye-eun, best known for appearing on another reality show "Running Man" as well as "SNL Korea."

"Meet our two lovely employees!" the streaming platform teased. "When Jin and Ji Ye-eun are the ones serving you, it truly is a bizarre B&B."

Meet our two lovely employees of #KiansBizarreBandB!



When Jin and Ji Ye-eun are the ones serving you, it truly is a bizarre B&B

Coming 2025, only on #Netflix

The show directed by Jung Hyo-min will see Kian84 running a quirky guesthouse on Ulleungdo Island.

"Kian’s Bizarre B&B" which is currently shooting will begin streaming on Netflix some time next year.

The oldest member of BTS, Jin was the group's first member to complete Korea's mandatory military service, with J-Hope set to finish this October. Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, RM and V will all be discharged in mid-2025.

A day after getting discharged, Jin participated in a fan event celebrating BTS' 11th anniversary, where he gave out free hugs to lucky fans collectively called Army.

Since his release Jin has been tapped as ambassadors for Gucci and Fred and even participated in the torch relay of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

