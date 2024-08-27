Kim Soo Hyun, Jo Bo Ah headline 'Knock-Off' for Disney+

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun is set to star another series after the success of "Queen of Tears" with "Knock-Off" opposite Jo Bo-ah.

Streaming platform Disney+ confirmed the lead casting of Soo-hyun and Bo-ah for the show to be directed by Park Hyun-suk, set for a 2025 release.

"Knock-Off" follows Soo-hyun's Kim Sung-joon, who turns to the world of counterfeits after losing his office job in the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

"Desperate to rebuild what he once had, Sung-joon finds himself drawn into the knock-off goods trade, quickly climbing up to the top of the counterfeit market scene," goes the synopsis for the show.

Bo-ah will portray Sung-joon's ex Song Hye-jung, a special judicial police officer in charge of the crackdown on counterfeit goods.

Apart from "Queen of Tears," Soo-hyun is best known for "It's Okay to Not Be Okay," "The Producers," and "One Ordinary Day."

Bo-ah meanwhile starred in "My Strange Hero," "Goodbye to Goodbye," "Temperature of Love," "The Idle Memaid," "Flower Band," "Forest," "Military Prosecutor Doberman," and most recently "Destined With You."

